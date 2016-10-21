Senator Ted Cruz speaks about upcoming election as guest at Denton County Republican Party meeting

Ted Cruz was in attendance at Thursday night’s Denton County Republican Party executive committee meeting to rally more people in Denton county to vote on Nov. 8. The room was filled nearly to capacity at the Denton County elections office and buzzed with local republicans and elected officials praising Donald Trump and chatting with Cruz.

Denton County Republican Party Chair, Lisa Hendrickson, opened the meeting with prayer before introducing elected officials and those running in this upcoming election. Hendrickson, who used to teach high school, said she wants younger voters to defy how they are commonly misconceived.

“I want college students to vote and think about what it’d be like when you are married and have children,” Hendrickson said. “There is a mentality that says millennials are ignorant, I don’t think that’s true. I know what makes them excited, get involved and passionate. Think 10 to 20 years out and think about the country you want your family to live in.”

Debt and the economy were among the topics discussed during the meeting, and Cruz commented the election is “strange,” and wants younger generations to get involved and fight for their constitution and bill of rights.

“Young people are inheriting an economy that is trapped in stagnation. Jobs are hard to find; wages are stagnant,” Cruz said. “Young people are inheriting $19 trillion in debt, freedoms are being taken away. Our campaign is so fortunate to get help from young people engaged all across the country, the only way to turn the country around for all of us is to stand up and fight for a future as bright as the past.”

U.S. Congressman for District 26, Michael Burgess, was also in attendance and said he wants to keep Denton County “all red,” and discussed the importance of the debt from his generation being passed down to younger generations.

“I’m a Baby-Boomer, I may not live long enough to pay the debt back so your generation will have to pay it back,” Burgess said. “Your generation will live with that debt and its consequences. 70 percent of this country thinks we are going in the wrong direction, largely because of the debt.”

Burgess spoke on Vermont Senator Bernie Sander’s support from college students, and said Trump can offer more than Sander’s push to legalize marijuana and make college free.

“Do I know for a fact he will fix those things? I don’t, he is a roll of the dice, I will admit,” Burgess said. “I have never seen a candidate like him, and you may never see a candidate like him again. If you keep going down the road you’re going on, it will be certain disaster. This may get the country out of the brink, Trump offers people in college, not like Bernie Sanders, the opportunity to reestablish the American dream we grew up with, and so since many no longer feel as connected as we did and he may give us the chance to get it back.”

State Senator for District 12, Jane Nelson, said that the people elected into office are not just politicians, but public servants. He said he’s aware that there are people who don’t like either candidate, but argued people need to vote for what philosophy they believe in the most.

“Voting is our most precious right and we all need to take advantage of this,” Nelson said. “No matter what party of beliefs are. The vote this time is so very important because I really believe we are at the point where our country will go in one of two directions. It will be either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. You can’t sit at home. You need to decide and go vote.”

Before Cruz left, he was given a Shield of Faith award by Hendrickson.

“There’s red, there’s bright red, and there’s Denton County,” Cruz said. “Thank you, God bless you, and let’s fight four our country.”