Senior midfielder Marchelle Davis finally at home with the Mean Green

Senior midfielder Marchelle Davis has never felt like she’s had a true home.

She’s traveled across city limits, state lines and transferred universities. Now in her third year at North Texas, the team, campus and people have given her something that she hasn’t experienced before.

“I’ve never been [at] the same school for more than three years,” Davis said. “So I’m used to jumping around. But coming here, it’s like I finally found that place I can consider home.”

Davis was born in New Jersey and has lived in North Carolina and Virginia before settling in Texas as a junior in high school.

But Davis did not envision a career on the pitch.

“Coming to Texas my junior year, I didn’t plan on playing soccer,” Davis said. “Then the coach convinced me to play, and I ended up doing really well and went to Texas. And I had fun at Texas, [but] things went upside down and I ended up coming [to UNT].”

At the University of Texas, Davis’ life was never straightforward. She logged 890 total minutes, good enough for seventh on the team. As a freshman with the Longhorns, she was never able to find a groove.

So Davis decided to relocate once again, this time to Denton to play for North Texas — a school merely 24 minutes from her high school. From the time she arrived, it was an impeccable fit and Davis immediately became a key player for head coach John Hedlund.

“She was a kid that was highly recruited coming out of high school,” Hedlund said. “She decided to go to Texas and I think it just didn’t work out for her there. She wanted to come closer to home and we grabbed it, ran with it, and she’s unbelievable for us.”

On the field for the Mean Green, she has been crucial to the team’s winning culture over the last three years. She was a forward her sophomore and junior year and has made a seamless transition to the midfield as a senior.

And her playing experiences from around the country have paid dividends.

“Playing with a different group of girls, you get a different experience of how people play and how they interact with [you],” Davis said. “I think I was able to [make an impact on the team] more because of my experience.”

As an attacking midfielder in 2016, Davis has scored five goals and chipped in with three assists through 11 games. She forces the opposition to respect her shot, her speed and her passing in the middle, opening up the outsides for the wings on the team.

Usually standing beside Davis is junior midfielder Katie Gernsbacher who also began her playing career at Texas. The two constantly link up with each other and have a noticeable chemistry.

“She has a really good first touch,” Gernsbacher said. “Her shot is amazing and she can switch the point of attack really easily.”

Davis has numerous characteristics that set her apart, but Hedlund specifically enjoys her ability to play anywhere on the field at a high level.

“She’s quick enough to win balls in the midfield,” Hedlund said. “She can run anybody down from a defensive standpoint, she’s like a true forward coming out of the midfield and she can set people up with her vision.

One of the three captains for North Texas this season, Davis is an established leader and often lifts the Mean Green when they need it the most.

“She’s been our true leader this year,” Hedlund said. “Not just with her play, but she’s been the vocal leader. She’s tremendous for us, she speaks up at halftime, and I just feel so fortunate to have her on this team and on the field.”

To continue the winning tradition of the North Texas soccer program, Davis understands she influences teammates with her play and persona, and more importantly, understands her coach.

“[I’m] able to know how [Hedlund] coaches,” Davis said. “Being able to come in and help these freshman and sophomores adapt to how [Hedlund] does things. It’s kind of a leadership role, because as you get older obviously people look up to you.”

As she enters her third and final season with the Mean Green, Davis’ comfort level is at an all-time high. Moving, adjusting and conforming to new environments across the country have all played a part in developing her game and her personality.

And Hedlund is happy she found a home in Denton.

“She’s the full package,” Hedlund said. “I never want to take her off of the field.”

Featured Image: Marchelle Davis. Colin Mitchell