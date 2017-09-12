North Texas Daily

Instead of cars, the streets of downtown Sanger were filled with over a hundred vendors and a few thousand shoppers and spectators on Saturday.

The Sanger Sellabration is one of the town’s largest annual attractions. Just a stone’s throw from Denton, the event featured local talent as well as vendors, businesses, companies and organizations from North Texas and beyond during its 39th year.

During the event, there were several vendor booths to keep attendees looking all day long.

“We are at just over 100 vendors, and we try not to duplicate so that there is always a variety,” said Debbie Reaves, a Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce member. “Only about 20 percent of our vendors are local. Out of town [vendors] come from as far as Corpus, Amarillo and a very large portion are from Denton.”

Coming from The Colony, Texas, Mr. Bill’s Hand Popped Kettle Corn delighted fans for the company’s second year at Sanger Sellabration.

“We like to do smaller events,” owner Billie Hill said. “The small town atmosphere is great, and the people here are great.”

Mr. Bill’s Hand Popped Kettle Corn is sold at a range of events, including Oktoberfest and Earth Day Texas. Hill runs the business on the side since he and his wife both have full-time jobs.

“We just love kettle corn,” Hill said. “We started this business three years ago [because we] just wanted something fun to do on the side.”

Popcorn was not the only treat brought to the Sellabration from the Denton area.

Mobile art program Arty Party was set up among the vendors, allowing kids to have their faces painted into different characters and designs.

While Arty Party is based in Denton, owner Raylee Trawick likes to venture throughout the area.

Arty Party has been around for over three years and was just recently acquired by Trawick. She has made many improvements to make the studio more mobile and accessible to her customers.

“It’s a mobile studio, so we don’t just cater to Denton,” Trawick said. “Getting the name out there is important. We go as far as Dallas, Fort Worth and Gainesville.”

Giving a new meaning to “stop and smell the roses,” K&K Geekstop, another Sellabration vendor, repurposes old books and comics to make paper flowers. Sisters Kailey and Kelsey Mooney run the small Sanger-based business.

K&K Geekstop was quite eye-catching for customers. The booth drew people in by incorporating large arrangements of different colored and styled flowers, all created from recycled paper.

The Mooney sisters have been making flowers for two years, and this was their first year at the Sellbration.

“We started making paper flowers because my sister wanted them for her wedding,” Kelsey said.

K&K Geekstop has been busy since its inception, traveling to several conventions to showcase their unique product.

“We were invited to San Jose’s Comic Con, so we had a booth out there back in April,” Kelsey said. “We actually got to meet Jeffery Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus and give them flowers made from ‘The Walking Dead’ comics.”

Small-town Texas festivals often feature some sort of southern hospitality, and that is exactly what Cross My Heart, a rustic décor and furnishings company based out of Corinth, aimed to provide at the Sellebration.

“We’ve been in operation for three years now and have been here at the Sellabration for each of those years,” said Sara Dornelas, the daughter of Cross My Heart’s owner. “It’s close to home, the town is great and the people are great.”

Cross My Heart sells a variety of custom hats, wallets and knives. Dornelas said her and her family get recognized around town for their work featured at the Sellebration each year.

“People know us, and we even get recognized at other events because of the Sellabration,” Dornelas said. “It helps us out a lot.”

Shopping was just one of the activities available for attendees at the Sellebration. The live entertainment kept the crowd dancing as the sun began to set.

Denton based country singer Cameron Hobbs and his band took the stage at 4:30 p.m. and put on a show that got people on their feet.

The band played a mix of some of their EP hits as well as some classic covers that made the crowd roar with nostalgia and praise.

Among the songs played, fans got to hear a few of Hobbs’ songs that have not been released.

“It was a good turnout,” Hobbs said. “We had a good time, and playing for people who love our music is always fun.”

As the evening came to a close, headliner Bubba Harper gave a performance that would make country fans eager to two-step.

“I love the hospitality, man,” Harper said. “The people appreciate the music, so we look forward to giving them a show.”

Harper is not a Sellabration newbie. He performed at the event 20 years ago and last year.

His return to the event served as a testament to the Sellabration’s timelessness.

“A lot has changed,” Harper said. “The music has changed a lot, and it used to end a little later, but it never ceases to be a good time.”

Featured Image: Bubba Harper preforms at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 during the Sanger Sellebration. The festival was hosted by the Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce. Dana McCurdy