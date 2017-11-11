North Texas Daily

At the Group of Five level of college football, there is always a caveat to success.

For schools in Conference USA, the American Athletic, the Mid-American, the Mountain West and the Sun Belt conferences, attracting successful coaches is a challenge. Smaller programs traditionally have significantly less money to spend than Power Five teams, and struggle to compete in recruiting and the facilities’ arms race.

But when schools like North Texas find a coach like, say, Seth Littrell, the honeymoon is usually short-lived.

Good coaches like Littrell who have had an abundance of success as coordinators come to schools like North Texas to prove they have what it takes to make it as a head coach at the Division I level.

By doing so, they aim to punch their ticket to a bigger stage, which leaves the team they turned into a winner frantically searching for a capable replacement.

And so the cycle goes.

After Hall of Famer Darrell Dickey was fired in 2006, the Mean Green took a chance on Todd Dodge before hiring Dan McCarney in 2011. Both coaches didn’t last long – and for good reason.

Aside from a Heart of Dallas Bowl win in 2013, neither Dodge nor McCarney proved they could win at the Group of Five level. Now, Dodge is back in the high school ranks leading Austin Westlake while McCarney is out of a job.

Neither was afforded the opportunity to move up in the college ranks.

But after firing McCarney, North Texas finally hit a homerun when it hired Littrell in December of 2015. Littrell came over from North Carolina, where he was the offensive coordinator of a team on the verge of making the College Football Playoff.

He boldly promised that 2015 would be the last time the Mean Green were sitting at home during the bowl season. It was a claim many laughed at and dismissed as Littrell was taking over a program coming off a brutal 1-11 year.

But that wasn’t just ‘coach speak’, and Littrell made good on his promise.

Somehow, he put together a roster that made the jump from 1-11 to 5-7 and qualified for a bowl in 2016 based on a high academic progress rate (APR) score.

He followed that magician’s job with a 7-3 start to the 2017 season, clinching a spot in the Conference USA championship game with a 45-10 win over the University of Texas at El Paso Saturday. Littrell has North Texas in a real position to win nine, maybe 10 games this year.

Littrell did what every first-time head coach aims to do at the Group of Five level – win, and win fast.

Because of his success, he has worked his way into the conversation for what will likely be several bigger head coaching vacancies at the end of the season. In-state schools like Texas Tech, where Littrell coached running backs from 2005-2008, may be in need of a new coach at the end of the season – and they’d be well-served to give Littrell a long, hard look.

It’s a reality Mean Green fans may not want to face, but Littrell’s ability to turn a 1-11 team into a C-USA West Division champion in less than two full years will not go unnoticed.

As unlikely as it may have sounded a short time ago, North Texas will be playing in the C-USA title game Dec. 2.

An appearance on that stage makes it all the more likely Littrell becomes the target of a team looking for a proven young coach. That would leave North Texas again looking for a new face of its program at the end of the year.

But Littrell has turned the Mean Green into a dramatically more attractive program and will leave North Texas in a significantly better place than it was in when he took over.

His departure, whenever it may be, will hurt the Mean Green faithful. But the pain of watching a successful head coach move up in the world is well worth avoiding the alternative of a team that loses on a consistent basis. And provided the administration finds the right replacement, the Mean Green won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Thanks to Littrell, the North Texas football program is relevant again.

Featured image: North Texas head coach Seth Littrell stands on the sideline during a third down late in the game. Colin Mitchell