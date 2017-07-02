North Texas Daily

Seven college discounts you might not know you had

July 02
18:10 2017
When you’re a broke college student, the term “discount” seems a lot more appealing than ever before. If you aren’t using your student I.D other than to check out a book, then what’s the use of it?

Here are seven different discounts and advantages to being in debt that you probably didn’t know you had. Get ready to save some money thanks to your UNT education.

College night at Cinemark 14

Every night after 5 p.m., you can present your student I.D to the box office and receive your movie ticket for $7. It doesn’t include major premiere nights, but it does work every day after matinee.

The best night to go see a movie for cheap is on Thursday nights. Cinemark 14 in Denton participates in “college night,” where all movie tickets are $3.50 with a student I.D.

If you’re a frequent movie goer, you may be interested in downloading the theater’s app.

“We also have a rewards app, called Cinemode,” NCTC sophomore Isaac Montowy, 19, said. “It makes it easier to get rewards and discounts on concessions.”

Free Microsoft Office 365

That’s right — free. Every college student gets free access to Microsoft Word, Power Point, Excel and Outlook. Just go to office.com/getoffice365, enter in your school email and you will have access to download it to your laptop or desktop computer.

Microsoft offered up Office 365 for free to students back in 2013 and has since branched out to Universities and students globally.

What is Microsoft’s reasoning for being so generous? They have hopes that once students become adults they will be fully trained in Microsoft and will purchase it to use at future jobs.

Spotify and Apple Music

Your summer playlist will sound so much better after you hear this:

Both Apple music and Spotify offer an impressive student discount on their monthly fees. Only $4.99 a month for unlimited tunes and access to all things music.

Apple discounts

At UNT’s The Mainframe, located inside the Union, you will find an assortment of Apple products and technology experts that can assist you.

“We offer education pricing on all apple products [at] 20 percent off,” said Jazmin Rose, a public relations senior and mainframe associate. “Sometimes we have discounts on top of that education pricing.”

The store also has sales where they try to get rid of their previous stock. With the sales, both the students and the university benefit.

“[All] Proceeds we receive from sales go back into the university programs,” Rose said.

Thirsty Thursdays

 This isn’t technically a student discount, but it is a college discount. It’s no surprise that drinks are significantly cheaper on Fry Street, and Fry Street Tavern has created a legacy of its own with their infamous “Dollar Doubles.”

“The only reason we do dollar doubles is because we’re in a college town,” fashion merchandizing senior Daniel Smalls, 23, said.

Smalls said that a lot of the business that comes into Fry Street Tavern is from college students.

“You can get a double vodka cranberry for a dollar before 11 p.m. [because] it’s lower shelf alcohol,” Smalls said.

From 9-11 p.m., you can order as many “doubles” as you can handle for $1 each.

Of course, drink responsibly.

Retail Therapy

Many stores in the area are willing to give you a discount just for being a student. Stores want your business, and they are happy to abide.

iPhone and Andriod app UNiDAYS offers “fast, free, exclusive student discounts” from retail stores online.

The app is easy to navigate and can be set up through your campus email.

Other apps like RetailMeNot and Groupon offer discounts online and in store. The cool thing about these apps are that they use your location to find areas where stores and restaurants are participating in special deals and discounts.

Cartwheel – Target

Shopping for groceries has never been easier with Target’s own version of a coupon scanner app. Cartwheel scans your cart for specials on each item, and takes prices off your total when checking out.

This app, unlike most, works on everything inside Target stores, including clothes, grocery items and home décor. The app isn’t specifically targeted to college students, however Target is known for being a one-stop-shop for many students around town.

Featured Image: UNiDAYS is a free app that grants students exclusive discounts on apparel items online. The available specials range from glasses to clothing. Katie Jenkins

