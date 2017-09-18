North Texas Daily

SGA to vote on resolution calling for removal of Confederate monument

SGA to vote on resolution calling for removal of Confederate monument

SGA to vote on resolution calling for removal of Confederate monument
September 18
17:04 2017
The UNT Student Government Association will review a resolution declaring their support for the removal of the Confederate monument in their general meeting Wednesday.

The resolution reads, “The Student Government Association of the University of North Texas stands firmly against any reactionary, revisionist sentiments and fully supports the complete removal of Denton County’s Confederate memorial.”

Reasoning for this declaration includes references to the Lost Cause movement which encouraged such monuments, the date of the monument’s erection, the honorary text of its plaque, a lack of historical context and the monument’s existence in a public place.

SGA senators Jordan Villarreal, Misaki Collins, Luis Avila and Pamela Ashwood from the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences as well as Ram Prasanna from the College of Science and Zane Motlagh from the College of Business have submitted the resolution to the Senate.

“The resolution is to clarify our position, and to alert the bodies on charge of the monument of our view,” Villarreal said. “We would alert and inform the County Commissioners Court, which is being pressured to vote on the continued existence of the statue.”

If approved, it would be posted to the SGA website and social media. Copies of the resolution would be sent to the Denton County Commissioners’ Court, Denton City Council, the Denton County Historical Commission and the Texas Historical Commission.

The full resolution can be read here.

Featured Image: The UNT Student Government Association called for the removal of the Confederate Monument on the Square. | File 

More Articles From Author
