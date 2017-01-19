Sisters strive to promote health and wellness

Nina Quatrino | Staff Writer

For Heather Plassman, her days start early. The idea of waking up before 6 a.m. every morning in addition to teaching a Pilates class and completing a kickboxing workout before 10 a.m. is daunting, but she pushes on.

Heather lives her life through spin-cycling, kickboxing, Pilates, yoga and kombucha tea on tap. Instead of grabbing a Whataburger for lunch, Plassman tends to stray away from genetically modified foods. For most, this extreme health-first lifestyle may seem impossible. For Heather and her sister, Madison, this is their life.

“It’s all about balance,” Heather said while making lettuce tacos and drinking her ginger smoothie after an intense kickboxing workout. “You only have one body, and you have to take care of it. Find what works for your body personally. Everybody is different. What works for someone might not work for someone else.”

Just after her first orientation at UNT, Heather scored a job as a full-time nanny in Los Angeles. It was in L.A. where she truly discovered her passion for this lifestyle.

“Everyone works out [for fun] in L.A. You’re like [uncool] if you don’t,” Heather said. “I had no choice but to work out.”

Heather said she’s been obsessed with health and fitness from an early age, but really got into it when she moved to L.A. She loved reading books and educating herself on fitness and clean eating.

“I was obsessed with working out, I was obsessed with books about working out,” Heather said. “I was [also] obsessed with books about eating disorders.”

Heather said that when she was younger, she struggled with a slight eating disorder. With images of skinny models surrounding her on television, in magazines and all over the internet, it was hard to stay away from these images.

Instead of letting these temptations get the best of her, she found a better, and healthier, way to help out her body. Heather believes that by teaching herself to eat healthier and work out safely, it has helped her become more confident in her body, both physically and emotionally.

By doing this, her head is in a different space than it was just a few years ago.

“We live in 2017, we have access to every social media thing ever,” Heather said. “Look around you, everyone is being healthy on social media. There’s like eight-million food blogs with recipes and about changing lifestyles. Follow them.”

The twenty-eight-year-old is always up and moving. Heather, a certified Pilates teacher, now works at local 9Round kickboxing gym during the week for fun.

“I’m just a little Pilates teacher and I think I can keep up with the big trainers,” said Richard Rose, fitness trainer at 9Round Kickboxing in Frisco, mocking Heather. “She really has a lot of energy and is an inspiration to all.”

Heather practices yoga daily and is a nanny to multiple children in the area. Though she keeps busy and is always on the go, she never breaks her habit of eating clean and working out, knowing that it will help her and not hurt her.

While this sort of lifestyle is one that Heather is used to, her goal is to try and get other people, especially college students, to realize how important it is to be safe and healthy.

“There are so many toxins in the world and nobody realizes it,” Heather said. “If you can’t pronounce it, don’t put it in your body. If you can’t read it, don’t put it on your [skin].”

Though she’s faced some skeptics, Heather argues that it is easy to start living the “health-first” mindset that both she and her 22-year-old sister have developed.

“It’s as easy as going to Sprouts,” Heather said. “Everyone says Whole Foods is expensive. It’s not. I spend about $30 on groceries a week. You know what is expensive? Going through the drive through every week.”

Madison, an integrative studies junior, quickly started getting into this healthy lifestyle alongside her sister. Although she does not stick to the same restrictions as Heather, Madison said it’s important to remember what you’re doing to your body.

“She’s very strict and way more intense about health than me,” Madison said. “No dairy, no gluten, no GMOs in the pantry, but I let myself eat something bad every now and then.”

Madison, who is a full-time student and also a nanny five days out of the week, for a family five days a week also follows in her sister’s footsteps by being busy. She said she thinks a lot of people might not try to be as healthy because they think they don’t have the time.

Even though she’s usually booked, she makes time for working out when she can. Madison explains how she believes people need to focus on working on cardio and lifting weights rather than focusing on their core, like her sister. Instead of just running or kickboxing, she finds unique ways to stay active.

“I prefer Fly-wheel,” Madison said. “It’s really fun, you ride along to the beat of the music at your own pace and you don’t really feel like you’re working out.”

The 22-year-old joked about how she began partying a lot more frequently during the beginning of her junior year at UNT but quickly realized it provided no benefit.

“After all the dollar doubles and late night Crooked Crust, it really got to me,” Madison said. “I started feeling so gross. I hate drinking now. Mid-semester last year I started realizing that I was getting sick of Fry Street.”

She also said she could not have started going down this healthier path if it wasn’t for Heather.

“I learned a lot from her,” Madison said.

Heather moved back to Texas about a year ago to be closer to her sister Madison, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The girls plan on creating a fitness-based Instagram account where they will sample new products and try new recipes.

The idea behind the Instagram is to encourage others to join in on their duo and all the fun that comes along with being fit and healthy. Often referred to as “the twins,” both Heather and Madison can be found together at local events such as the Denton Community Farmers’ Market as well as on Fry Street every now and again but always make sure that maintaining their health is key.

“It’s not that hard,” Heather said. “It’s so easy. Time and effort is key. You have to really want to do it.”

Featured Image: Heather Plassman jumps in front of 9Round Kickboxing. Plassman found her passion for health and wellness while living in Los Angeles as a full-time nanny. Nina Quatrino