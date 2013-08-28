North Texas Daily

Skate shop owners get second start

August 28
10:17 2013
Valerie Turner / Intern

Shelves filled with t-shirts, tank tops, hats, shoes and walls covered with skateboards and longboards, Denton Skate Supply is open for business. The Kiley brothers sit behind the counter after the opening at a new location on Bryan Street.

Brothers Crit, 23, and Josh, 27, previously opened G5 Threads, a skate supply and motor shop, on May 5. The landlord at the previous location was a very “sheisty” guy, the Kileys said. After he attempted to make his own money off the boys’ hard work on cars, the brothers felt it would be in their favor to find a new location, they said.

“Even with the bad experience, you just learn from it,” Josh said.

Not only have the brothers faced conflict with their previous business partner, but they also realized that their youth set them back as well.

“A lot of people don’t take us seriously because we’re so young,” Crit said.

With no help from investors, the brothers have kept their business running. They regularly fix up old cars and resell them, using the profit to open their new location.

“Sometimes it’d be easier to have a normal job,” Crit said.

Joey Coffee skated with Crit in high school and grew close with him and his brother. He is now the store manager and helps work some hours for the brothers. He has a lot of hope for the new location and feels their hard work will pay off.

“I think we’ll be fine even if Golden Triangle built a Zumiez,” Coffee said.

After weeks of renovating, the location on Bryan Street is now open with the name Denton Skate Supply. The brothers decided to get a bigger location where they could be strictly skate supply.

“We figured when we left we wanted to go bigger,” Josh said.

Being the only skate shop in the Denton area, the store does not face much competition. However, they do want to set themselves apart from stores such as Zumiez, which has multiple locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“We have handpicked exclusive stuff that the other stores don’t have,” Crit said.

Denton Skate Supply carries old school skate brands that many other stores do not have anymore. The brothers hope that their unique selection and their independent G5 brand can bring the store business.

Photo By Valerie Turner / Intern

After only a week since the soft opening on August 19, Crit and Josh said customers have told them the new location has a better vibe.

“This is my first time here and I was just looking for grip tape. It’s pretty neat, I’ll definitely be back,” first-time customer Brandon Carlson said.

In the long run, the brothers hope that Denton Skate Supply becomes North Texas’ main source of skate products, and they are not opposed to opening more locations in the future, they said.

Denton Skate Supply will be holding a Grand Opening Cookout from noon to 8 p.m. this Saturday at their new location at 529 Bryan St. Customers can enjoy free food and drinks, view new items and celebrate the store’s new location.

1 Comment

  1. Noah
    Noah June 12, 19:34

    Crit was really nice and super helpful. They have a good selection of decks and parts as well as shoes and gear. Definitely will return.

