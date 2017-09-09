North Texas Daily

In what was hyped up as a heated-rivalry game between two programs trending in the right direction, the Mean Green quickly jumped out to a 10-0 lead with 8:45 left in the first quarter.

An opening drive touchdown encouraged North Texas (1-1) and the Mean Green responded by adding a field goal after taking advantage of a short field on the ensuing drive. However, what happened through the next three quarters flipped the game on its head.

Southern Methodist University scored 38 consecutive points and went on to defeat the North Texas 54-32 Saturday night at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Once the Mustangs (2-0) settled in, they torched the Mean Green defense and scored on six of their next eight drives.

The recipient of four of those SMU touchdowns was redshirt junior wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The Mustangs’ star receiver ended the night with eight catches for 163 yards and four touchdowns.

By halftime, SMU built a 24-10 lead. But the rout didn’t stop there as the Mustangs blew the game open early in the second half, capitalizing on a Turner Smiley muffed punt.

The Mean Green got the ball back, but sophomore quarterback Mason Fine had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage and was picked off by an SMU defender at the North Texas 16 yard-line. The Mustangs again found the end zone, this time on a seven-play drive.

Senior running back Jeffery Wilson had trouble all night getting free as he finished with just 37 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown. In the air, Jalen Guyton caught the fist and second touchdown passes of his North Texas career and finished with a team-high 109 yards on just three receptions.

Fine ended the night with 424 yards on 32-of-47 attempts for three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, SMU quarterback Ben Hicks finished the night completing 20 of his 39 passes for four touchdowns and one interception.

The North Texas defense was unable to get off the field on third downs throughout the night. The Mustangs converted 9-of-18 third downs, including 5-of-5 in the second quarter. They converted four Mean Green turnovers into 21 points.

Once the game got out of hand, both defenses conceded numerous long plays and both offenses were able to find holes in the secondary. In the end, North Texas matched SMU with 493 total yards on the night.

The big play decimated the Mean Green against SMU last season and the same held true Saturday night. North Texas gave up touchdowns of 62, 40, 35, 72, 47 and 76-yards on the night.

Featured Image: North Texas senior safety Kishawn McClain tackles a Southern Methodist runningback. North Texas lost the game 54-32. Colin Mitchell