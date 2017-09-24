North Texas Daily

Soccer uses late equalizer to salvage tie in second game of C-USA play

September 24
18:14 2017
Things didn’t look good in the early going for North Texas Sunday, but the Mean Green responded when they needed to and walked away with a 1-1 tie against Louisiana Tech University  after getting down early.

La. Tech jumped out to a 1-0 in the the first half, but the Mean Green (5-2-2, 1-0-1) used an 81st minute goal by freshman Elle Defrain to force overtime.

There was some controversy in the first half, as the Mean Green put a ball in the net that looked like an equalizer, but was called back after a side referee claimed the team was offside.

The story of the game ended up being another stellar performance by the North Texas defense.

Sophomores Madison Guderian, Dominique James, Brittnye Lawson and junior Carissa Sanders formed a brick wall around the Lady Techsters (8-2-3, 1-1-1) all game.

Besides Guderian (107 minutes), the quartet played the full game and both overtimes (110 minutes).

The chemistry on the back line is growing, and Sanders believes it is helping the team play well in games.

“I think that we’re building a really good chemistry and we’re figuring out each other,” Sanders said. “We’re playing well together.”

Coming into the game, the Lady Techsters were at the top of the Conference USA standings. Although the Mean Green did come away with the victory, getting one point was still satisfying to the players.

“It felt pretty good,” Sanders said. “It is a little upsetting that we did not get the win, but I am happy we did get at least one point.”

After getting down early in the game and scoring a late goal, senior Kati Gernsbacher was proud of the young teams continued resiliency.

“We’ve come back from worse, I just knew we were going to come back” Gernsbacher said. ” At the end of the day, road games are always going to be tough, I am just happy to walk away with a point.”

Over the last two games, junior goalkeeper Brooke Bradley has played 200 minutes and has allowed one goal with ten saves. Although Bradley is playing well, the goalkeeper continues to praise the play of the four defensemen, who are making her job easier.

“The defense played really strong, the were solid and working there butt off,” Bradley said. “They kept them on the other side of the field, they were really good.”

Next up: Mean Green will travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 to face rival Western Kentucky.

Featured Image: Mean Green senior defender Tori Phillips (24) chases Texas junior Nakia Graham (11) down the field. Madison Gore

