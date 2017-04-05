Softball continues dominance in Texas with win over Stephen F. Austin

North Texas softball’s dominance over the state of Texas continued Wednesday. The Mean Green (19-16) picked up a 6-1 win over Stephen F. Austin University, improving to 12-1 against the schools in Texas this season.

The Lady Jacks (12-23) were no match for the North Texas pitching staff. All three pitchers made an appearance in the circle for the Mean Green and allowed just one run on four hits.

“That was something we wanted to set up going into the weekend,” head coach Tracey Kee said. “They’re going to have to work together. They showed that.”

Senior righty Stacey Underwood got the start and retired the first 11 batters she faced. Her perfect game was broken up after 3.2 innings pitched. Underwood allowed the only run for SFA, a game-tying double down the left field line from freshman pinch hitter Katie Clark that made it 1-1 in the fifth.

Underwood exited the ballgame after 5.0 innings in the circle, allowing just one earned run on three hits. But left-handed senior Jessica Elder and sophomore righty Lauren Craine kept the Lady Jacks off the board after entering the game.

Both relievers worked a scoreless inning with Craine allowing the only SFA hit down the stretch.

“I did what I knew I had to do,” Elder said. “I felt like I went out there mentally strong. It’s an incredible feeling for all three of us. I think we showed what we’re capable of today.”

North Texas opened the scoring in an unconventional way in the top of the second with a bases-loaded walk drawn by senior Kelli Schkade. The Mean Green didn’t score again until the fifth inning.

Facing her former team, freshman transfer Hanna Rebar laced an RBI-single to give North Texas a 2-1 lead. While it was nice for her to see her former coaches and teammates, it was even better feeling to play a key role in leading her team to a win.

Rebar finished 2-for-3, scoring twice and driving home a run. She was the only player to have a multi-hit performance at the plate.

“It was a fun game,” Rebar said. “It felt great just to win. I miss every single one of them. They’re all great. It felt great.”

The Mean Green notched five runs in the fifth after sophomore Hanna Gerecke singled to left to add another. She was followed up by freshman catcher Nicole Ochotnicki, who looped a 2-RBI double to right center that stopped at the base of the wall to make it 5-1 in favor of North Texas.

The final run of the night scored in another unusual way. Gerecke came home on an illegal pitch from junior righty Haile Vance to give North Texas a 6-1 lead, which held to the end of the game.

“We have some things to work on,” Kee said. “We’re going to get back to work tomorrow and isolate some things and continue to put our game together.”

Next up: The Mean Green play host to Conference USA foe, the University of Southern Mississippi, for a weekend series. First pitch for Saturday’s double-header is schedule for 1 p.m.