Softball falls in back-to-back low scoring matchups against UAB

North Texas got back into Conference USA play on Friday night in Birmingham, Alabama, but ran into some trouble and dropped two games to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Mean Green (21-20) lost game one of the doubleheader by a score of 3-2 before dropping game two 2-1.

Seniors Stacey Underwood and Jessica Elder manned the circle for North Texas, allowing a combined 15 hits across 12.2 innings of work.

UAB 3, North Texas 2

Despite a strong 6.2 innings in the circle from Underwood, the Mean Green allowed three late runs to give the Blazers (15-26) a walk-off win. Underwood allowed three earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Freshman outfielder Hanna Rebar opened the scoring as she continued to drive the ball out of the ballpark. A two-run shot in the fourth, her sixth of the season, put North Texas up 2-0. The Blazers quickly answered in the fifth with two runs of its own.

Sophomore infielder Analyse Petree launched a two-run shot of her own with one out to tie the game at two. The Blazers later won in walk-off fashion as junior catcher Molli Garcia doubled to right center to bring home the winning run and take game one.

UAB 2, North Texas 1

In yet another pitching battle, the Blazers won again but flipped the script this time. UAB used two early runs, instead of two late ones, to down North Texas.

UAB struck for two runs in the second off Elder. Other than that, Elder pitched well. She went 6.0 innings allowing just two earned runs on six hits while striking out three. Senior infielder Amy Waters opened the scoring with a double before being driven home by freshman outfielder Destini England to put the Blazers up 2-0.

North Texas’ lone run came from one-half of the Gregory twins when freshman Lindsay Gregory got ahold of one that left the ballpark over the left field fence. It was her third home-run of the season but was not enough as North Texas fell 2-1.

Next up: The Blazers and the Mean Green are back in action on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the finale of the three-game set.