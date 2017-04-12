Softball routed by Oklahoma State

An eight-run first inning was too much for the Mean Green in Stillwater, Oklahoma, as they fell 12-1 in a five-inning run-rule loss.

North Texas (21-18, 8-7) has only scored three runs against the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State University in two match-ups this season now. The Cowgirls have scored 23 runs on the Mean Green.

Sophomore righty Lauren Craine got the nod in the circle for North Texas, and was on the receiving end of 13 runs, all earned, 11 hits and four home runs by the Cowgirls bats. She mustered just 2.2 innings pitched.

Senior lefty Jessica Elder came on to relieve the sophomore from Aledo, and Elder stopped the bleeding. She allowed no runs and no hits while striking out one in 1.1 innings of work.

The Cowgirls started the ballgame with two RBI singles to go up 2-0 before a bases-loaded, inside-the-park home run cleared the bases and pushed the Cowgirl lead to 6-0. A two-run shot from junior Rylee Bayless ended the frame with an 8-0 lead for Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls notched seven of those eight runs in the inning with two outs.

Bayless added a second two-run home run in the third after a single that scored a run. The Cowgirls added another run in the third to make it 13-0. North Texas scored its only run when freshman catcher Nicole Ochotnicki singled to right to make it 13-1.

Next up: North Texas travels to Birmingham to face the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.