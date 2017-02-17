Softball splits two games to open Baylor Getterman Classic

Patient at-bats and aggressive base running were the key to the Mean Green offense in both games as North Texas racked six walks and five stolen bases over the course of Friday’s double-header to open up the Baylor Getterman Classic.

North Texas (2-4) started out strong in their first game of the tournament with a win against Lamar University after getting an early lead in the first inning. They failed to hold on to another early lead in the second game against Grand Canyon University after giving up five unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth inning.

“It’s tough when you’re playing the same teams again, especially when the two teams we faced have some great offense,” head coach Tracey Kee said. “We haven’t made a decision on who’s going to throw what but regardless [our pitchers] have to be on their A game tomorrow in order for us to be successful.”

North Texas 6, Lamar University 3

North Texas started with an early lead in the bottom of the first with a solo home run by sophomore first baseman Lacy Gregory. Gregory finished 2-for-2 with a walk.

Senior shortstop Kelli Schkade hit a single in the second, went on to steal second and eventually scored the second run of the game on a bases-loaded, two-out wild pitch. Schkade went 2-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base.

“It’s good to get the [bats] up and going again,” Schkade said. “Getting all cylinders firing and offense going.”

Mean Green held onto their 2-0 lead until Lamar (2-5) tied the game in the top of the fifth.

North Texas quickly regained control though, adding two runs of their own in the bottom of both the fifth when freshman designated player Hannah Rebar hit a bases-loaded single.

The Mean Green added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth after sophomore third baseman Harley Perella slapped a double to right center to bring home sophomore right fielder Hannah Gerecke. Perella later came around to score after Schkade tripled to secure their 6-3 lead.

“I think there are times to be aggressive and there is time to be patient.” Kee said. “I thought that second game, our kids did a nice job of being patient early. In the first game we were pretty much just trying to hunt our own pitches, looking for your pitch.”

Senior pitcher Stacey Underwood earned her second win of the season after pitching 6.1 innings, giving up just three earned runs after seven hits and four walks.

Grand Canyon University 7, North Texas 3

The Mean Green looked for a repeat of their first game after scoring two runs in the top of the first, and held onto a lead until Grand Canyon (7-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Schkade added to her stolen base numbers, getting two more and going 3-for-4 against Grand Canyon.

“Getting our running game up and going is important,” Schkade said. “It moves the runners without having to sac bunt and get an out. It’s nice to get runners in motion.”

North Texas had a total of four stolen bases in the game, and after breaking the school record last year, it’s something they team will continue to use to it’s advantage.

“Until someone shuts down our running game, it’s something we need to utilize offensively,” Kee said. “If you get them on, you can get them over, and hopefully get them in.”

Sophomore starting pitcher Lauren Craine went 4.0 innings, striking out two and giving up three runs on five hits before being pulled following a homerun to start the fifth.

“The strike zone today was tougher and it forced me to make better pitches,” Craine said. “I couldn’t stay in one spot, they were forcing us to go back and forth in the zone and use all my different pitches. I think tomorrow I’m going to have to trust all my pitches and work down in the zone and not stay in one spot.”

North Texas will play both teams in another double-header tomorrow, playing Lamar at 3 p.m. and Grand Canyon at 5:30 p.m.