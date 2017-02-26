Softball unable to hold on to early lead in tournament finale

In the finale of the Hampton Inn University Area Seahawk Softball Classic, the Mean Green faced off against the host with the tournament title on the line.

But the University of North Carolina Wilmington (7-2) was up to the task on the final day, taking the title game by a score of 7-2. The Mean Green (7-7) fall back to .500 overall, but leave North Carolina with a winning record on the weekend at 3-2.

North Texas opened an early lead with two runs in the first. With two outs sophomore infielder Rhylie Makawe singled to score senior infielder Kelli Schkade. A throwing error allowed Makawe to dash into second while sophomore outfielder Bailey Thompson scampered home.

But the Mean Green could not push a run across for the rest of the game. The Seahawks answered in the first with a run of its own with a loud double by senior Merritt Wilkinson to center-field.

The two sides posted zeros until the fourth inning when the Seahawks busted the game open with six runs in the frame. The Seahawks initially jumped on sophomore starter Lauren Craine, who was credited with the loss after going 3.0 innings, giving up five runs, three of which were earned, on seven hits.

After Craine gave up two runs and had runners on, head coach Tracey Kee went to senior right Stacey Underwood to close the game out. However, the jam in the fourth was too much for her to escape unscathed. Underwood gave up two RBI singles while another run scored on a throwing error.

Underwood shut down the Seahawks from scoring for the rest of the game, but the damage was done. Neither side scored after the fourth inning, and the Mean Green stranded 10 runners on base.

Schkade, who entered the day tied for seventh on the Conference USA leaderboard with 17 hits, finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate.

Next up: North Texas has a mid-week double-header at home against Saint Francis University on Wednesday. Game one’s first pitch is slated for 3 p.m.