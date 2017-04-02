Softball’s road struggles continue, swept by UNC – Charlotte

After failing to pick up a win on Saturday, the Mean Green softball team was swept by the University of North Carolina – Charlotte after an 8-6 loss today. The Mean Green (18-16, 6-6) are now 3-9 on the road this season.

The Niners (22-17, 5-7) got to senior right-hander Stacey Underwood early, pushing across three runs in the second inning. Underwood entered the ballgame with a 2.58 ERA, but allowed seven earned runs on the afternoon.

Underwood went the distance, 6.0 innings, and allowed eight runs on 11 hits. Both offenses manufactured runs, as the Mean Green pushed six runs and eight hits across junior right-hander Haley Wiseman.

North Texas rallied late, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh, but the comeback effort fell short. The Mean Green struggled to execute with runners on the basepaths and stranding 11 in the game. North Texas went just 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Mean Green opened the scoring in the top of the second when freshman outfielder Hanna Rebar cracked a solo shot to left for her third home run of the season for a 1-0 lead. But the Niners came back with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame.

Sophomore Erin Powers drove home two runs with a single back up the middle before sophomore infielder Lizzy Birch doubled home a run to give the Niners a 3-1 lead.

Powers added another in the bottom of the third with a single to right capping off a 2-for-3 day for a 4-1 lead. Junior infielder Grace Beatty notched one more for the Niners in the bottom of the fourth with a double to right center.

The Mean Green picked up a run in the top of the fifth and top of the sixth through freshman infielder Lindsay Gregory. She singled to left to score senior infielder Kelli Schkade in the fifth before doubling home Schkade in the sixth to make it 5-3.

But Beatty put the nail in the coffin with a three-run homer to left center in the bottom of the sixth putting Charlotte up 8-3. The Mean Green went down swinging, but in the end, it was not enough.

With the bases loaded, Schkade doubled to center to clear the bases and pull the Mean Green within two at 8-6, but that was as far as the comeback

Next up: The Mean Green face Stephen F. Austin University at home on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.