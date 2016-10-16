Something Wicked to make huge comeback
Something Wicked is returning Friday, Oct. 29-30, for its fifth annual festival, possessing the grounds of Sam Houston Race Park for a weekend of tantalizing electronic music and entertainment.
The Houston-based festival is making its comeback after being canceled last year thanks to a hurricane. But Disco Donnie never disappoints, as he promises to wow festival-goers with the spooky and exhilarating costumes, stages, lights and an incredible lineup.
The festival will feature a multitude of artists, with Hardwell, Deorro, Carnage, Excision and Diplo bringing in the night as our headliners.
Costumes are highly encouraged, so make sure to check the guidelines in order to meet requirements. The festival grounds will feature food trucks and free water for those who have water bottles.
So get wicked, and let the music consume your souls. For more information, head over to the festival’s website.
