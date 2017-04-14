Sophomore guard Ja’Michael Brown transferring out of North Texas

After two season with the Mean Green men’s basketball team, sophomore guard Ja’Michael Brown is transferring.

Brown appeared in 62 games for North Texas the past two seasons. He averaged 8.0 points per game during his freshman campaign, but averaged just 5.8 points per game in 2016. In his freshman season he started 18 games. Last year he started only 12.

Men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland said Brown’s decision to leave ultimately boiled down to one thing.

“He wanted to be close to home,” said head coach Grant McCasland. “I’m excited about his future and where he’s headed because I feel he he has a great direction on where he’s headed and what’s best for his family.”

Brown was recruited by former head coach Tony Benford, who did not return at the end of last season when North Texas went 8-22 and failed to qualify for the Conference USA tournament.

Featured image: North Texas sophomore guard Ja’Michael Brown (3) hits a 3-point jumper against Jarvis Christian in 2015. Colin Mitchell

