A remote forest outside Austin will host Sound on Sound this weekend

By Haley Yates

In a remote forest 35 miles east of Austin, Margin Walker Presents will host the inaugural music festival Sound on Sound, including acts from Phantogram, Death Grips, Purity Ring and more.

The three-day fest starts on November 5 and will run all weekend, with four main stages, a designated camping area, tons of vendors and a kids area. Luxury shuttle services will be available to ship festival-goers to and from Austin.

According to their website, SOS Fest “aims to transform the typical festival experience for their fans, hyper-focusing on unique locations and stellar bookings of indie, punk, hip-hop, metal, dance music, comedy and live panel discussions.”

Sherwood Forest is the home of the festival and is known for hosting the Sherwood Forest Faire, a medieval-themed fair that features jousting, archery, theater and music. SOS Fest guests will get a feel for the forest’s charm through its renaissance structures and historical feel.

Tickets are currently available for $169 plus tax and fees, and those who choose to camp will gain access to an exclusive line-up of additional music and fun, held on the campground each night.