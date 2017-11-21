North Texas Daily

Star RB Wilson out with right foot injury

Star RB Wilson out with right foot injury

November 21
12:55 2017
Senior running back Jeffery Wilson suffered a foot injury in Saturday’s win over Army and will be out through at least the Dec. 2 Conference USA championship game against Florida Atlantic University, according to head coach Seth Littrell.

Through 11 games, Wilson ranked second in Conference USA with 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 188 carries. He is currently the No. 19 leading rusher in the country and his 16 touchdowns put him in a tie for seventh nationally.

Wilson eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career this season, using a strict nutritional regiment to stay on the field more consistently through the first 11 games of the year. The injury occurred in the second half of the win over Army.

With Wilson out, the Mean Green will turn to redshirt freshman Nic Smith as the team’s workhorse back. Smith, who was highly recruited out of Arlington Martin High School, has rushed for 437 yards and five touchdowns in relief this season. He had a key touchdown late in the win over Army after Wilson went down.

Brady Keane

Brady Keane

Brady Keane is the Sports Editor of the North Texas Daily. He previously served as Deputy Sports Editor (Jan. 2017-May 2017) and as a Staff Writer (Aug. 2015-May 2016).

