North Texas Daily

Stop trying to make reverse racism happen

Back To Homepage

Stop trying to make reverse racism happen

Stop trying to make reverse racism happen
June 12
21:46 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Kara Jobmann | Staff Writer

Reverse racism is not a thing. It is an insult to say black people can be racist towards white people, when the founding concept of racism is “other” marginalized groups further suppressing them. While there is an ability to hate among all people, there is a vast difference between hating someone and using the institution itself to oppress minorities. The concepts of racism and racial nomenclature were both created years ago as a means to typify people of color. Therefore, reverse racism is a logical fallacy that needs to be done away with.

It is said President Donald Trump won the “silent majority,” originally coined by former President Richard Nixon when calling for Vietnam War support. Again, this sounds like an oxymoron when you break it down.

How can you, as a majority, be disenfranchised? Especially when your community has people working towards further oppressing people of color or people with different religious beliefs than you. When people say “silent majority,” you assume others have actively fought against this majority. Silent means “unheard,” while majority is self-explanatory. A majority has more notoriety, a higher chance of getting jobs and lesser chance at being incarcerated, arrested or murdered. According to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, if black people were incarcerated at the rate which white people were, prison populations would decrease by 50 percent.

While we cannot neglect the many working class people who have lost jobs throughout the Rust Belt, and have been neglected in the way of drug and alcohol abuse, to say these people fought against it is an absurd, narrow view on what goes on in this country. These people do need help, and the liberal party failed to address the poverty raging this area of America last year.

Drug abuse is an issue, poverty is an issue and not being able to make ends meet is an issue many certainly face. However, they aren’t working in a system that has placed them as “less than” since the 1500s or earlier. These people are not working against a system placing people of color as inherently “lesser than.” When people argue that white people are fought against, they undermine thousands of oppressive years people of color have dealt with and continue fighting against.

My issue with the reverse racism argument is seen in the immense support of the law enforcement movement “Back The Blue,” which also antagonizes Black Lives Matter – showing America’s double standards and inherent racism. The police profession should be supported, and many officers aren’t worthy of the bad reputation of others. But why can they distinguish the good and bad of the police force, but not support black men shot in the streets because there are a select few choosing to loot stores?

When white people speak out against Starbucks cups printed with snowmen and “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas,” we see, firsthand, the kind of privilege they are accustomed to and how they do not like losing. Allowing other religions to feel included does not automatically mean you are going to lose your right to practice Christianity. This country was founded on the idea of religious freedom. But when Muslims try to flee war zones, we block them at the border, hold them in airports and rip off their hijabs.

The fact of the matter is that there is enough freedom to go around. Allowing people of color and other disenfranchised groups to rise above where we once held them does not threaten our ability to worship the god we choose or read the religious text we prefer. Nor does it limit my ability to get a job or work hard.

White people’s anger at minority groups for trying to improve their communities’ socioeconomic standing is like holding someone’s head under water, letting them up and shoving them down again, only to ask why they can’t breathe. We’re not in the place to tell people of color to improve – and then express ire whenever they attempt to do just that.

Featured Image: “Alt-right” leader Richard Spencer stood at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 to promote his ideologies. Michelle Goldberg.

Tags
Back the Blueblack lives matterracismwhite privilege
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Mitchell

Preston Mitchell

A fan of pop culture, Preston loves everything from political think pieces to action blockbusters. He is also the Opinion Editor of the NT Daily and an Integrative Studies senior at UNT.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Trump supporter
    Trump supporter June 15, 13:51

    We’re the “silent majority” precisely because the last presidential administration DID NOT LISTEN to our concerns about national security and protecting the U.S. from radical Islamic terrorism, not wanting Obamacare forced down our throats, not wanting Supreme Court justices to act as activists toward certain interest groups instead of strictly interpreting the Constitution and presidential power as written, not giving Christians freedom to act against what’s socially popular because that goes against their religion, and I can go on and on. It’s precisely because of ignorance from you and others that I didn’t publicly say these things before Donald Trump was elected. Your response is probably to call me homophobic, Islamaphobic, sexist, racist, etc. You liberals use the same checklist of insults over and over because you have no compelling arguments against what the “silent majority” believes. NO MORE. I am speaking up and against your ignorance. There IS reverse racism in this country and also huge double standards toward what’s acceptable behavior from African Americans and what’s acceptable behavior from others. The “silent majority” is fed up with it, and that’s why the far left keeps losing.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Asian fusion restaurants in Denton are putting a whole new twist on tradition. https://t.co/8ajO5HOptP https://t.co/p6ESFsyBXB

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Column: "Reverse racism is not a thing. It is an insult to say black people can be racist towards white people,"… https://t.co/vcXtOaAwGK

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdaily: In this issue: reverse racism, random roommates and sexual assault. On newsstands in the morning! https://t.co/gsYRZhb2Gr

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
In this issue: reverse racism, random roommates and sexual assault. On newsstands in the morning! https://t.co/gsYRZhb2Gr

- 22 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
A 28-year-old cyclist was hit and killed by a DCTA A-train this morning. Authorities have not yet released a name.… https://t.co/YNbQbnP2gP

- 2 days ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

5 hours ago
Start of orientation brings in excited freshman class of 2021 – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
6 hours ago
Denton Public Library challenges community to read one million minutes this summer – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.