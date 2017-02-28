Strengthening your alumni network

When you were deciding what college you should attend, what factors did you take into consideration? Academic programs? Location? Social atmosphere? Those are typically the characteristics of a university that high school seniors and junior college transfers are contemplating. While those things are worthy of being deliberated between, they are futile if the university’s alumni network isn’t up to par.

An alumnus is defined as “a graduate or former student” of any school or academic institution. They play a vital role in the advancement of universities as a whole, and they are often the target of university fundraising efforts.

According to the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, “all alumni are fundraising prospects.” If the university properly keep its alumni network current, alumni will be “the most likely group” to provide benefits to the school for years to come.

This sense of gratitude derives from career success, as alumni are a big part of how a university accommodates students finding careers. A mutually beneficial relationship has to exist in order to keep advancing in all aspects. Institutions should continue implementing measures to improve alumni relations at all costs.

“Good alumni relations,” as CASE puts it, are essential to the fiscal growth of the university, and are imperative to the dynamic college experience for students. When students make an effort to be involved with programs meant to promote their advancement, they consequently become “loyal lifelong supporters.”

In my experience, students have a cynical view about the years directly after they graduate from college. So it’s difficult for students to see themselves giving to a university that has imposed such a hardship on them. People are so distraught by the thought of having a significant amount of student loan debt, it’s difficult to see what’s forthcoming.

That burden and anxiety comes from students being unaware of the programs that their universities offer them.

“The mission of the University of North Texas Alumni Association is to engage the institution’s 216,000 alumni,” according to their official website. This is a major upside to attending school here in Denton, because the bigger the number of alumni, the better the benefits are. The organization “offers educational, networking and affinity programming to alumni as well as discounts” to anyone who joins. It also provides members with scholarship opportunities.

You can also get involved with the UNT Student Alumni Association, which aims to facilitate relationships with the alumni.

The reason I find this such an important concept to master is because it’s not what you know, it’s who you know. The career outlook statistics and predictions don’t apply to you, as long as you construct meaningful relationships with people who can advocate for your success.

Featured Image: Approximately 100 fans, alumni and staff gather at a conference in Apogee Stadium. File