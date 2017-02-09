Strong offensive preformance leads women’s basketball past FAU

Matt Brune | Staff Writer

Returning to the Super Pit after a brief three-game road trip, North Texas pounced on the Owls of Florida Atlantic University Thursday night. The Mean Green shot 51.5 percent from the field on their way to a 79-57 victory, giving the team the largest margin of victory in a conference game in the Jalie Mitchell era.

North Texas (8-14, 5-6) only relinquished the lead once, when FAU (4-18, 0-11) led 39-38 in the beginning of the third quarter. After that, the Mean Green went on a 41-18 run to close out the game.

“I just thought we woke up,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “After those two buckets they got to start off, it kind of woke us up and turned something on and I thought we got together and changed that really quick.”

Mitchell looked to matchup with the Owls by starting essentially four guards with senior forward Terra Ellison running the five position. The result was a dynamic offensive performance as the starting five scored 61 points with four players finishing in double-digits.

Despite taking more than two quarters to put the struggling Owls away, Mitchell saw several positives in their performance.

“[I’m] proud of how we looked offensively, by just sharing the ball and taking what they gave us,” Mitchell said. “[We] shot the ball really well [and] I don’t have anything negative to say, I’m proud of how we responded.”

Sophomore guard Tyara Warren had been struggling to score the ball this season, shooting just 31.2 percent on the year. However, a different Warren showed up against FAU as she shot eight of 13 from the field for a career-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds.

“My shot was falling today, so every opportunity I [had] I took it,” Warren said. “I just got my confidence up.”

Despite starting the smaller lineup, and being a bad rebounding team the whole season, the Mean Green outrebounded the Owls 43-35. However, the smaller lineup did allow North Texas to switch on and off ball-screens even more than usual, which was one of the reasons the Owls were held to just 30.6 percent shooting on the night.

Fellow sophomore guard Terriell Bradley also had a solid night, going for 14 points and nine rebounds in a team-high 32 minutes. She led the charge in attacking the paint for the team, and it paid off as the Mean Green scored 40 of their points in the paint.

“[We tried to be] super aggressive,” Bradley said. “In our scouting report, it said that they weren’t the best on-ball defenders, so we made an effort to attack them offensively.”

North Texas had 15 assists on 35 buckets, which led to a season-high 79 points in a resounding win on their home court.

“Yes we are [improving], we’re definitely coming together as a team,” Warren said. “Everybody is showing their strengths and we’re playing to our strengths as a team.”

Next up: North Texas faces Florida International University at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Super Pit.

Featured Image: North Texas sophomore guard Tyara Warren (1) shoots a jump shot from the left elbow. Colin Mitchell