Students tune in to campus watch parties

By Circe Marez

Watch parties across campus are full of students who are eager to know more about the results of the 2016 election. Students in Kerr and Bruce Hall are diligently watching with their hall mates and sharing their opinions over the possible results.

“It’s such an odd election,” computer science freshman Jacklyn Rechy said. “Just the general feel of the election right now. Everyone’s gonna watch it and want to know the results, just because a lot of people are kind of anxious to see who wins.”

Everyone has their own reason to watch the results as they happen.

“Why does anyone [want to] watch a train wreck?” journalism freshman Emilia Capuchino said. “I just wanna know who’s going to win because if Trump wins I just want to move back to Mexico.”

Students at UNT continue to look closely at various aspects of Trump and Clinton.

The election has been heavy on social issues and students are taking the issues to heart that are most affecting them.

“A lot of the talking points are very relevant to me and [other] people I know,” drawing and painting senior Curtis Kimberlin said. “I’ve been supporting Hillary since she announced her campaign. She’s been working for 30 years to help the underdog. She’s had tons of scrutiny, and that’s unfair. I think that she’s experienced and worked hard to get where she is.”

Race, a social issue that has been a constant factor in the election, is also something many students at the dorm watch parties are taking into account.

“There are enough Latinos in the United States, I think Clinton’s going to win,” Capuchino said. “There are enough, hopefully, non-racist white people and enough smart people. I think it’s going to be close. I’ve been looking at the polls, but in a majority of states, I think it’s gonna be more Clinton.”

Kimberlin said that if Clinton does win, this could have a huge impact on the United States.

“This is really an important election,” Kimberlin said. “It’s historical not just because it’s [for] a presidency, but because we could be electing the first woman president.”

The watch parties, in general, offer something more when paying attention to election results.

“This is the first watch party I’ve ever been to,” Kimberlin said. “I paid attention in high school to the 2008 and 2012 elections because I supported Barack Obama, but I wasn’t super into it. I kind of just waited for them to announce it. But this is the first time where I’m actually paying attention to every state and trying to figure it out.”

Watching the results as they happen offers more perspective on the election.

“I’m more invested,” Kimberlin said. “There are a lot of [interesting aspects] of this election, like the laws and the Supreme Court [elections], that could have a huge impact. I’m more invested this time around and I want to be more involved in the legal process.”

Featured Image: UNT students sit at Kerr Hall watching as the results are announced. Heads turn every time an update comes up. Jennyfer Rodriguez