Supreme Court Agrees to hear Special Education Case Amid Turmoil Throughout the Country

On September 29, The Supreme Court decided to hear a case regarding special education programs throughout the nation. The case, Endrew F. v. Douglas County Schools, stems from Colorado where a family pulled their kid out of public school and placed him in private school in order to receive better educational opportunities. Diagnosed with autism, Endrew’s parents believed that their son’s education was not progressing.

Seeking tuition reimbursement, Douglas County Schools denied them, rebuking that Endrew did receive some educational benefits. The circuit court also sided with the school, using IDEA, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the case passed in 1975, saying that the case set up opportunities for kids with special educational requirement to obtain such education but it did not specify to what extent.

Though a primary catalyst for change, IDEA did not highlight specific requirements that must be fulfilled.

“Resolving the conflict among the circuits will ensure that millions of children with disabilities receive a consistent level of education,” wrote Endrew’s parents.

The case showcases the unequal educational opportunities for those with special needs throughout the country, especially in Texas.

Since 2004,state education policies have systematically pushed enrollments in special education classes down to the minimum required, 8.5%. From the national average of 13% to 8.5% and some districts, such as in the Dallas area, serve even fewer kids with special educational needs.

“It is very disturbing”, said Dr. Estes, an Educational Psychology professor at UNT. “It goes against federal law [and] it appears that Texas may be out of compliance.”

The top five biggest districts in Texas have seen a drastic enrollment for special education programs, these include Dallas ISD, Plano ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Austin ISD, and Garland ISD.

Denton ISD has seen massive increase in enrollment since their district from 15,000 back in 2004 to 29,000 but the special education programs has also been impacted. There has been six districts in Denton county that have seen in a loss of special education enrollment: Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger. Though Texas does have full inclusion in general education, this program is nationwide.

Houston Chronicle is the one that initially uncovered the unequal education in Texas and notified The Department of Education in Washington which ordered Texas to show proof that they did not fail to serve everybody that needed it.

“I knew that they were fewer and fewer students being served in Texas,” said Dr. Estes.

After talking to an elementary school principal in Arlington where Dr. Estes use to reside and also taught, she discovered that out of school of 800 students, only 26 of students who were identified for special education because she was having trouble placing kids in special education.

Comparing this to her time teaching in Arlington, a mass of 500 students has 3 special education teachers amongst them and 26 students on each roster alone. Generally in Texas, there is no shortage in special education teachers but the enrollment cuts will decrease the teacher ratio.

“I was shocked. It was the first inkling that I received that Texas wasn’t serving the amount of students they use to.”

To be identified as needing special education, there are numerous tests, including a meeting in front of a board of teachers where diagnostician, educational psychologist, counselors, speech pathologist, in some cases and assessment specialist, all sit down and review the diagnostic test but by putting a cap on the number of students admitted, Texas is siphoning the qualification. The amount of students that need special education remains the same but to be identified as needing special education has been reduced dramatically.

“I think they did to save money, that’s my own opinion, and they were very successful,” said Dr.Estes.

The Houston Chronicle found out that by setting the 8.5% enrollment, was a reaction due to the one billion dollar in deficit they were in.

Since 1982, the standard has been set with the Rowley case, which brought forth that the nation has to provide free appropriate education- a minimal standard was set. The recent case from Colorado, brings up all mass inequality that has built up since the Rowley standard was placed, thus placing much more significance to this case. If overturned, the case could potentially overturn the Rowley Case.

“It will be very interesting to see.”