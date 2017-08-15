North Texas Daily

Suspect connected to last week’s shooting surrenders to police

August 15
11:38 2017
The suspect in connection to last week’s shooting just northeast of the Square turned himself in Monday evening. The suspect has been identified as James Reed, officials said.

Reed is being held in the Denton City Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“They identified him as the suspect,” Shane Kizer, public information officer of the Denton Police Department said. “They obtained a warrant for him. He and his attorney came up to the police department and he turned himself in.”

Reed is a suspect in the shooting that occurred last Monday at the intersection of Mingo Road and Bell Avenue, in which a man was shot and crashed his vehicle into the gate of Massey Auto Sales Service & Parts.

The victim, who according to the Denton Record-Chronicle has been identified as Tyler Trace Searcy, was not released from the hospital as of Friday, Kizer said.

It was confirmed last week the victim and the suspect knew each other.

This story is developing.

Feature Image: James Reed. Courtesy of the Denton Police Department

