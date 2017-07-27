North Texas Daily

A driver crashed their vehicle into Rip Rocks Bar and Grill after leading both Denton and Lake Dallas police on a chase Thursday night.

The suspect reportedly attempted to exit his vehicle while it was in motion, after which it collided with the outdoor patio gate of Rip Rocks. Bryan Cose, public information officer for the Denton Police Department, said the chase began in the Lake Dallas area.

“They initiated pursuit,” Cose said. “[It] ended in the Fry Street area.”

The suspect then got out of his car after the crash and fled the scene, Cose said. He hid in the UNT Student Union, according to eyewitness accounts.

“He came up the street driving in the wrong direction,” said Kaylee Cox, a bartender at Caskey’s Bar & Grill. “There were three cop cars chasing him.”

Mike Munccy, a management marketing student at Texas Tech, witnessed the crash.

“We were literally playing cornhole out here, and he just rolled around,” Muncy said.

“I think the brakes went out… he was trying to get out at the same time that his car was going up to the curb. He crashed into [Rip Rocks], got out and dipped and ran around the alley, and the cops got out and chased him.”

Lake Dallas Police Department could not be reached for comment at this time.

Francesco Avossa, a fine arts senior bartending at Rip Rocks, witnessed the crash.

“I haven’t seen anything that crazy in a while,” Avossa said. “The car hit our gate and he bolts this way in our backlot with the cops chasing him.”

Muncy said the suspect “looked like he was on some drugs,” and that “you could see it in his face.”

This story is still developing.

Senior Staff Writer Nina Quatrino contributed to this report.

Featured Image: Police arrest an unnamed suspect after chasing him on foot through Fry St. Alec Spicer