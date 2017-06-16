North Texas Daily

Suspect in murder investigation of Denton woman admits to killing her

Suspect in murder investigation of Denton woman admits to killing her

Suspect in murder investigation of Denton woman admits to killing her
June 16
17:23 2017
Ricardo Alfonso Lara Martinez admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend, Maria Isabel Romero Medina in an interview with Denton Police, according to law enforcement officials.

“[Martinez] admitted to causing her death,” Shane Kizer, the Denton Police Department’s public information officer, said.

Kizer declined to comment on the reason Martinez gave police for causing Medina’s death.

Martinez fled to Mexico in late 2014 and has since been extradited back to the United States. He was taken into Denton PD custody after arriving at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday, June 15.

Ricardo Alfonso Lara Martinez | Courtesy

“In February 2016…we were alerted that he was in [Mexican] custody,” Kizer said. “I think it was a joint effort through the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Mexican authorities.”

Martinez had been the suspect in the murder of Medina, who was killed at her place of work at Sanchez Insurance and Tax Services. Martinez fled to Mexico after Medina’s murder with their then-4-year-old son. Martinez and Medina were locked in a custody battle at the time.

Martinez was indicted for the murder of Medina by a Denton County grand jury in early 2015.

After the murder, an Amber Alert was sent out for their son. He was returned to the United States in February 2016 after Martinez had been located, and is currently living with other family members.

As for Martinez, Kizer said he will go through the “adjudication process” and is being held on the warrant.

“It’s a matter of whether or not he and his [legal] counsel work out a plea bargain with the state,” Kizer said. “If they don’t, then it’ll go to trial.”

James Norman

James Norman

1 Comment

  Connor
    Connor June 17, 20:18

    Shocking stuff. Good read.

