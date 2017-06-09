North Texas Daily

James Norman | News Editor

Julia Contarelli | Design Editor

A suspect in the series of sexual assaults around UNT starred in a 2013 documentary/short film “The Union Man.”

A former UNT employee, Earl Leroy Thompson was a facilities crew leader since 2010. According to his arrest affidavit, Thompson worked unsupervised during overnight hours blocks from the locations the sexual assaults took place.

Thompson is currently being held in the Denton County Jail on $525,000 bond and is charged with five counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony.

Directed by Bobby Lewis, “The Union Man” was entered in the 2013 Dallas International Film Festival and features Thompson. According to dallasfilm.org, the short film “captures the inexplicable subtleties that one faces while engaged in work that is often taken for granted.”

In an interview with the Dallas Film Society, Lewis described the film as a “graduate class project”

A trailer and information about the short film are no longer available on the North Texan website, a magazine operated by UNT University Relations, Communication and Marketing.

Despite this, a trailer for the film as well as three minute red-carpet interview with Thompson and Lewis is available on YouTube.

University Relations Vice President Deborah Leliaert had no comment about the film.