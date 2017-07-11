A former UNT custodian who was charged with sexual assault near campus was promoted three times during the seven years he worked for the university, according to employment records obtained by the North Texas Daily.

Earl Leroy Thompson Jr. was fired after not being at his assigned work station on May 19. His official employment records have two question marks by the words “compliant with all federal law, and applicable regent rules,” under reason no longer employed.

Thompson is currently in the Denton County Jail on $525,000 bond,

University officials would not comment on Thompson’s employment records, which were obtained by the Daily on June 27 after submitting a request for them under the Freedom of Information Act.

“The university does not discuss any specifics related to personnel issues,” UNT spokesperson Kelley Reese said in an email.

When the Denton Police Department began investigating Thompson and found him as a person of interest, he was still working at UNT. Shane Kizer, the Denton Police Department’s public information officer, said Denton PD notified UNT he was a person of interest in the investigation.

At the time of this notification, Thompson was still employed by the university.

Thompson began working at UNT in May 2010. In the same month, he was promoted to facility worker by UNT Facilities. Three years later, in August 2013, Thompson was given another promotion, “Maintenance Worker 2,” under UNT Custodial Services.

In 2014, he was promoted to crew leader, his last promotion prior to his termination.

According to a Denton Police affidavit, an officer was designated to follow him after a woman on May 9 reported a man, who matched Thompson’s description and clothing, running up and down at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Hickory St.

The officer watched him leaving his job at UNT and walking around various apartments.

According to Thompson’s employment records, his various supervisors biggest complaint over the years were absences and not being at work on time.

“Earl has missed work repeatedly, causing serious challenges for his supervisor insuring that his assigned area is clean and ready for classes,” according to his 2016 Performance and Agreement Review by his supervisor, which is his most recent review.

Thompson underwent a performance agreement and review annually since 2014, where supervisors graded their staffs in different work-related categories. Thompson’s lowest grades per year were absences and not being at work on time.

UNT did not provide a 2017 Performance Agreement and Review form for Thompson. In the previous years, the forms were issued in April and May.

Thompson’s past supervisors declined to comment.

UNT has a mandatory criminal history background check on all people who receive an offer of employment.

According to Thompson’s employment application, he wrote ‘no’ under the ‘have you ever pled guilty to a crime’ section. The Texas Public Information Act and other state or federal laws prohibit institutions to share criminal background information.

Thompson does not have any previous criminal records.

