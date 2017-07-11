North Texas Daily

Suspect in string of sexual assaults around UNT was promoted three times while working at the university

Back To Homepage

Suspect in string of sexual assaults around UNT was promoted three times while working at the university

July 11
00:10 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A former UNT custodian who was charged with sexual assault near campus was promoted three times during the seven years he worked for the university, according to employment records obtained by the North Texas Daily.

Earl Leroy Thompson Jr. was fired after not being at his assigned work station on May 19. His official employment records have two question marks by the words “compliant with all federal law, and applicable regent rules,” under reason no longer employed.

Thompson is currently in the Denton County Jail on $525,000 bond,

University officials would not comment on Thompson’s employment records, which were obtained by the Daily on June 27 after submitting a request for them under the Freedom of Information Act.

“The university does not discuss any specifics related to personnel issues,” UNT spokesperson Kelley Reese said in an email.

When the Denton Police Department began investigating Thompson and found him as a person of interest, he was still working at UNT. Shane Kizer, the Denton Police Department’s public information officer, said Denton PD notified UNT he was a person of interest in the investigation.

At the time of this notification, Thompson was still employed by the university.

Thompson began working at UNT in May 2010. In the same month, he was promoted to facility worker by UNT Facilities. Three years later, in August 2013, Thompson was given another promotion, “Maintenance Worker 2,” under UNT Custodial Services.

In 2014, he was promoted to crew leader, his last promotion prior to his termination.

According to a Denton Police affidavit, an officer was designated to follow him after a woman on May 9 reported a man, who matched Thompson’s description and clothing, running up and down at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Hickory St.

The officer watched him leaving his job at UNT and walking around various apartments.

According to Thompson’s employment records, his various supervisors biggest complaint over the years were absences and not being at work on time.

“Earl has missed work repeatedly, causing serious challenges for his supervisor insuring that his assigned area is clean and ready for classes,” according to his 2016 Performance and Agreement Review by his supervisor, which is his most recent review.

Thompson underwent a performance agreement and review annually since 2014, where supervisors graded their staffs in different work-related categories. Thompson’s lowest grades per year were absences and not being at work on time.

UNT did not provide a 2017 Performance Agreement and Review form for Thompson. In the previous years, the forms were issued in April and May.

Thompson’s past supervisors declined to comment.

UNT has a mandatory criminal history background check on all people who receive an offer of employment.

According to Thompson’s employment application, he wrote ‘no’ under the ‘have you ever pled guilty to a crime’ section. The Texas Public Information Act and other state or federal laws prohibit institutions to share criminal background information.

Thompson does not have any previous criminal records.

Featured Image: Earl Thompson at the red carpet premiere of “The Union Man.” File

Tags
denton pdsexual assaultUNTunt housing
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Julia Contarelli

Julia Contarelli

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UPDATE: The body of an unidentified victim from last night's flood at Rayzor Ranch has been found.… https://t.co/hAuTYj78uy

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
One man is missing after being swept away by flood waters near the Rayzor Ranch shopping center Sunday night.… https://t.co/yj8xBPFlKq

- 22 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @JamesTNorman_WL: Video of the scene where Lewisville & Denton fire are working to locate missing man swept away by high waters. Courtes…

- 23 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @JamesTNorman_WL: Hedges said Lewisville has a dive team assisting in the search. They have not currently found anything. https://t.co/F

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @JamesTNorman_WL: The Denton fire department & the Lewisville fire department are currently on scene behind the Walmart and Academy sear…

- 1 day ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

10 hours ago
North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
22 hours ago
Man missing after being swept away by flood waters near Rayzor Ranch – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.