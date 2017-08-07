North Texas Daily

Suspected drive-by shooting near Denton Square leaves one man hospitalized

August 07
22:22 2017
A suspected drive-by shooting roughly half a mile northeast of the Denton Square left one man hospitalized Monday night, Denton Police Department spokesman Shane Kizer said.

Denton Police first received a call about the incident at 6:40 p.m. when a Jaguar crashed into a car impound lot on Mingo Road next to Backyard on Bell.

The driver, a male in his 20s, crashed his vehicle after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Medical City Denton.

He is currently still in their care.

A press release from Denton PD said both the victim and suspect’s cars were heading west on Mingo Road. The suspect fled the scene after the incident.

Kizer said a witness saw two cars next to each other, either stopped or moving slowly before the incident occurred. The details surrounding the altercation are still unknown.

“We are still trying to get information on the suspects,” Kizer said.

This story is developing.

Featured Image: The victim’s car crashed into the fence of an impound lot located at the intersection of Mingo Road and Bell Avenue. Jake King/DRC

