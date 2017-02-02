Tax freeze for elderly may lead to $2.6 million deficit by 2027

By James Norman & Julia Falcon

On May 6, citizens of the city of Denton will head to the ballot to vote for a special election on a property tax ceiling for citizens who are 65 and over or are disabled and have a homestead exemption, also known as a tax freeze.

The tax freeze will cap how much those who qualify pay in property taxes. For example, say your home is valued at $100,000. The city of Denton’s property tax rate this year was 0.683 for every $100 – you pay 0.68 cents for every $100 your home is worth. Assuming you qualify for no exemptions, this means you would pay $683.34 in property taxes. The next year, though, if your home is revalued higher than when you bought it, you pay more in taxes.

This tax freeze caps that. It “freezes” the amount paid. It means that as long as you own that property, you will only ever pay $683.34 a year in property taxes, regardless of an increase in the value of your home.

Some of the concerns, however, are how much freezing taxes will cost the city over time. Initial estimates showed roughly $900,000 the first year. A figure elector co-chair Shirley Martin says is overblown.

“The property tax freeze for seniors and disabled will cost the city of Denton $200,000 the first year,” Martin said. “Total budget is $114 million.”

Documents posted about the issue on the City of Denton’s website, show $200,000 as a conservative estimate. By these estimates, the City of Denton will have lost $2.6 million by fiscal year 2027.

Assistant city manager Brian Langley said that all of the numbers are projections and rough estimates of what they think the financial impact could be with the tax freeze.

“It [the figures] is highly dependent upon growth of values each year and obviously the number of people who qualify,” Langley said. “We looked at the average annual value growth that we’ve had in those older than 65 exemptions [and disabled], that has been 3.6 percent.”

The estimations were measured with an annual value growth of 2 percent. When measured at 3 percent, the deficit rises to over $4 million by 2027.

Opponents worry this deficit created will shift a burden on younger generations to make up the money lost from the tax freeze. A growing senior citizen population is also a possibility.

The city of Denton’s senior citizen population was at 8.9 percent in 2010. Estimations from the census bureau show a 0.6 percent increase in that number from 2010-2015.

Martin acknowledged the concerns, but said the city should feel encouraged, rather than worried, saying that the tax freeze will attract more citizens.

“Why wouldn’t that be an incentive to move to the city of Denton?” Martin said.

During the public hearing held on Jan. 10, residents 65 years and older came and expressed their concerns about the issue at ballot.

Some opponents argue that with the exemptions these groups are already given, there is no need for a tax freeze.

“The Denton city is already generous in my opinion in the benefits it offers to senior citizens,” resident Michael Hennen said. “This would be an unnecessary tax give-away to a small group of people who individually may not need this tax relief.”

As of 2016, there are 18,297 properties that qualified for homestead exemption out of 27,857 single family homes. There were 6,874 properties that qualified for the over 65 exemption, and 260 properties qualified for the disabled exemption.

Resident Alfred Sanchez told the council that he believes each generation should provide for each other.

“Because people that lived here in past generations felt it was important enough to provide for the next generation, I feel the same way,” Sanchez said. “I’m 65 years old and it’s my responsibility to provide for the next generation. I believe we as baby boomers should take the same responsibility instead of acting like ‘we don’t have to pay for the next generation.’ That isn’t America.”

Langley also said that if a person receives a freeze depends on the circumstance.

“Someone who gets a tax freeze may decide to sell their home, or they may pass away and it goes to a spouse or the spouse sells the home,” Langley said. “We estimated conservatively at two percent but also three percent because it’s less than those numbers. We don’t know exactly what the value will be. There could be someone moving out of the city and the person moving in wouldn’t be an over 65 person who gets the freeze.”

The petition, according to a Denton Record-Chronicle interview with Don Duff, only needed six weeks to reach the amount of signatures necessary. Larry Wilson, one of the electors behind the petition, said he, along with Martin, feel very confident about it passing.

The freeze has been petitioned for in 218 cities across Texas. According to Wilson, not one of them failed to pass. If this is adopted by ordinance or approved by election, it is permanent and cannot be revoked.

Featured Image: Larry Wilson (left) and Shirley Martin (right), two of the electors that helped push through the tax freeze petition, say they are confident it will pass in May. Their petition received almost 9,000 signatures, surpassing their initial goal of 5,000. James Norman