North Texas Daily

Tennis duo makes history entering junior year

Back To Homepage

Tennis duo makes history entering junior year

Tennis duo makes history entering junior year
September 13
14:26 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

After ending last season ranked 58th in the country and 6th in the region, the doubles team of Maria Kononova and Tamuna Kutubidze are now ranked 22nd in the nation in doubles, the highest ranking by any doubles team in program history.

The duo set another program record last season when they went 17-1 in dual matches.

Individually, Kononova ended last season ranked 76th in the country and 9th in the region.

Kononova begins the year with the highest ranking in program history as she’s ranked at 41st in the country in singles by the ITA.

Kononova went 18-5 in dual matches and her 18 wins at the one seed on the team were also a program record last year. She defeated the number 16 player in the country last year in singles, helping boost her ranking during the season.

Both Kononova and Kutubidze are entering their junior seasons as the one and two seeds on the North Texas tennis team, coached by Sujay Lama.

The duo earned first-team All-Conference USA honors and will look to be even more successful this season. The Mean Green open the year Sept. 22nd in the Milwaukee Classic.

Featured Image: Doubles partners Maria Kononova and Tamuna Kutubidze pose for a picture during a break at practice last season. Sara Carpenter

Tags
historymean greennorth texastennis
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune is the Senior Sports Writer for the North Texas Daily, covering football and men's basketball.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

September 7, 2017 Edition

 

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
North Texas' women's golf finishes 12th to open the season. https://t.co/cyEaRLwj7i https://t.co/X9li6TVfNL

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UNT art student Jennifer Lindquist debuts her vibrant work at Aura Coffee. https://t.co/yvR2Ft9JpM https://t.co/4TzL6gxPSg

- 23 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Four Power Five opponents highlight the North Texas men's basketball non-conference schedule: https://t.co/Aj5qcEeJzq ht…

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Opinion: Change the system by actually voting in mideterm elections instead of just relying on internet activism.… https://t.co/b0ZuRda39T

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
North Texas soccer allows late equalizer in tie against Indiana. https://t.co/pRfYBAWvmM https://t.co/qUvT3HFAoh

- 2 days ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

23 hours ago
Men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
1 day ago
UNT student debuts vibrant, textured paintings at Aura Coffee – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.