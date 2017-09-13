North Texas Daily

After ending last season ranked 58th in the country and 6th in the region, the doubles team of Maria Kononova and Tamuna Kutubidze are now ranked 22nd in the nation in doubles, the highest ranking by any doubles team in program history.

The duo set another program record last season when they went 17-1 in dual matches.

Individually, Kononova ended last season ranked 76th in the country and 9th in the region.

Kononova begins the year with the highest ranking in program history as she’s ranked at 41st in the country in singles by the ITA.

Kononova went 18-5 in dual matches and her 18 wins at the one seed on the team were also a program record last year. She defeated the number 16 player in the country last year in singles, helping boost her ranking during the season.

Both Kononova and Kutubidze are entering their junior seasons as the one and two seeds on the North Texas tennis team, coached by Sujay Lama.

The duo earned first-team All-Conference USA honors and will look to be even more successful this season. The Mean Green open the year Sept. 22nd in the Milwaukee Classic.

Featured Image: Doubles partners Maria Kononova and Tamuna Kutubidze pose for a picture during a break at practice last season. Sara Carpenter