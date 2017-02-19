Tennis fails to complete comeback in loss to Washington State

Down 3-0 early against Washington State University, North Texas was backed into a corner.

But just like they have for the entire season, the Mean Green continued to fight on all the way to the last serve. North Texas was unable to complete the comeback and fell 4-3, but showed the ability to climb out of a deep hole.

“I’m really proud of the way we fought,” head coach Sujay Lama said. “To be down 3-0 and then come back with that kind of effort and fight and give ourselves a chance to win against a very, very good team. [I’m] very proud.”

Sophomore Maria Kononova kept North Texas afloat with her seventh straight win of the season. Kononova defeated junior Barbora Michalkova in three sets, finishing 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Senior captain Alexis Thoma was also able to add to the comeback effort with a 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 victory.

After being out of the singles lineup for over two weeks, sophomore Laura Arciniegas tacked on her second win of the season and set the Mean Green up with a chance to win.

However, with the game on her resting on her shoulders for the second straight weekend, Tamuna Kutubidze came up just short.

“You got somebody who’s coming off of a surgery playing these matches,” Lama said. “She still had her chances. It’s just a matter of time.”

Despite sitting with a 2-6 record, Lama is convinced the Mean Green are in a position to make a run later in the season.

“I see the bigger picture,” Lama said. “The whole goal is to be in a position to win a conference championship. These are learning block. When you have a team that gives this kind of effort and fight every single time against really good teams, you got to feel good about it.”

Quick Hits:

Kononova brings improves her record to 7-1. She is now one win away from matching her total wins from last year.

After undergoing ankle surgery back in early November, Kutubidze has lost five straight singles matches.

Kononova and Kutubidze remain undefeated in doubles with a 5-0 record. Two of their matches were unfinished and the combo did not play against Oklahoma State University.

Thoma is one win away from matching her total last year where she bounced around between the four, five, and six spots. This year Thoma has played in both the second and third.

Freshman Alexandra Heczey is 3-3 on the season.

Minying Liang did not participate in Sunday’s contest after suffering a shoulder injury against Kansas State.

Next up: The Mean Green host New Mexico State University at 2 p.m. Friday at the Waranch Tennis Complex.