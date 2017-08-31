North Texas Daily

In 1836 the Texas Revolution was in its most crucial stages. The rebels were preparing to make their final stands in the now famous battles of the Alamo and San Jacinto.

A Tennessee man was running for Congress. His name was Davy Crockett, and he promised his people that if he won, he would serve them faithfully. He did not win, which is how he ended up in Texas when early Texans needed him most.

The Niles Weekly Register recounts his arrival in Texas.

“If they saw it fit to re-elect me, I would serve them faithfully as I had done,” Crockett said. “If not, they might go to hell, and I would go to Texas. I was beaten, gentlemen, and here I am.”

The rest is history. The Texans sacrificed it all at The Alamo and made a final stand at San Jacinto to repel Santa Anna’s forces, and the Texas we know and love came to exist.

Texas was hell this week.

Hurricane Harvey brought the southern part of our state to its knees. But it was that spirit encapsulated by those who fought for its independence that will help our state rebound. It also showed why our neighbors in this state and those around us are so great.

Harvey brought over 50 inches of rain to some parts of Texas. That might be a little hard to wrap your brain around when reading it. So put it this way. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has seen just over 28 inches of rain this year in total.

It has crippled the Houston metro area and coastal towns. The images are jaw-dropping.

But what might be even more jaw-dropping is the support. Citizens on boats rescuing people from their flooded homes. Trucks full of supplies going down south, and companies such as Texas-based H-E-B setting up mobile kitchens to help feed thousands.

Even our own university reached out to those effected. UNT is offering immediate enrollment to students effected by Harvey who need a school. Just Texans helping Texans.

Texas continues to show why it is one of the best states in the union. In times of need, you are lucky if you have a Texan as your neighbor. Many will drop what they are doing and pick you up because they love thy neighbor.

It is not just Texans. Neighbors from Louisiana, known as the Cajun Navy, descended upon the state with boats to help. Texans will repay you once they’re back on their feet.

While a lot of people feel uneasy about what is happening in our country, whether it be socially or in the current political climate, use Texas as a lesson. When our state was brought to its lowest, we came together. But that is just how it is down here. We take care of one another.

Forget the splitting images you see on TV, this is what our country is at its core. It is neighbors looking out for neighbors – and Texans are the perfect example of that.

Featured image: Rescuers ready a boat to evacuate residents who were threatened with rising waters by Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29 near Lakewood Forest in northwest Harris County, Texas. Courtesy | Tomas Gonzalez