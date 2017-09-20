Texas may be on the path to recreational marijuana

As every Texas resident is aware of, marijuana is illegal to possess, use, sell or produce in the state of Texas.

However, Texas just issued the first ever medical marijuana license to “Cansortium Texas” which will allow this company to sell, grow and process medical marijuana. The marijuana will be sold to patients with a specific, rare form of epilepsy.

This development could easily lead to a rapid growth of legal medical marijuana in the state of Texas. The path to recreational marijuana has seemingly always begun with the legalization of medical marijuana, just as Texas is doing.

States like Colorado, Alaska, Oregon, and Washington and a handful of others legalized the use and selling of medical marijuana, then eventually legalized the recreational use of marijuana. It starts with one or two licenses being administered to people or companies, much like in Texas, then it grows into even more people and companies receive licenses.

Then after a number of years pass, there seems to be a pattern among some states that have legalized medicinal marijuana that the legalization of recreational marijuana is sure to follow soon after.

Colorado has been a benchmark for marijuana legalization in the United States. After legalizing medicinal marijuana in 2000, the state legalized recreational use and sale of marijuana in 2014.

Oregon and California have followed in similar footsteps to Colorado with the legalization of medicinal marijuana, followed shortly by the legalization of recreational use of marijuana.

Because Texas is now following in the footsteps of these other states by legalizing the use of medicinal marijuana, this could eventually lead to the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in the state of Texas. It may take a significant number of years for it to be legalized recreationally, but the chances of it being legalized recreationally has a higher chance now than seemingly ever before.

The eight states that have legalized recreational marijuana are Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Since they all started with medicinal use, this is why it almost seems as if Texas is going to follow in the footsteps of these states. Texas has taken the first step by legalizing it medicinally.

Texas is a state that many thought would never see marijuana be legal in any sense of the word. But times have changed, and it if history is any indicator Texas may become a marijuana-friendly state after all.

Featured illustration by Max Raign