The Big Event works to keep Denton beautiful

People from around Denton community, among thousands of other college students across Texas, came together for The Big Event this past Saturday at UNT. UNT students came to join hands to help the community they live in.

The Big Event is a nationally recognized event in seven cities. It was started at Texas A&M 28 years ago.

This day was originally just say “thanks” to the community, celebrating what it does for its people and everyone around it.

“Community service itself serves to aid others, and in case of the Big Event, it results in making UNT’s organizations see the direct impact they’re making all over Denton county,” said Mia Muric, sophomore Senator of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Students were able to volunteer by signing up individually or with an UNT organization.

But as years have gone by, some people have begun to lose sight on what this day was originally for.

A lot of people come to support the Big Event, but why. Some organizations have their members go to community service events such as Big Event in order to receive “points” or “credits.”

Broadcast freshman Christopher Willis believes that students are just completing community service because it’s an obligation by an organization. If they do go, they won’t put in much effort and would rather socialize.

“I feel like that is what it is to 75 percent of people,” sophomore Madi Carrier said. “There are some that I feel really care, there are some that do it for the credits but wind up enjoying and wanting to make a difference and there are a lot that just do what they have to do to get by.”

But for students like Carrier, the Talons Service Committee Head, the Big Event is a day about making impacts, no matter how big or small. Regardless if someone cares or not, their willingness to help speaks volumes.

“[Community service] means giving up my time to make other people’s lives better in anyway possible, whether the task is big or small,” Carrier said. “It doesn’t just have to be [for] the people. It could be something bigger, like the Denton community. The little things, like picking up trash, matter.”

Muric said the Big Event is about more than just service. It is for providing for the communities around Denton, touching lives and helping the environment.

“People will be better off resting at night knowing that they were able to serve more people because of [this],” Muric said.

However, Muric said if people wanted to continue helping out the community outside of the Big Event and Make a Difference Day, organizations could continue to participate in organizations, such as Adopt-A-Block, while reaching out to local businesses and nonprofits to see where they may need our assistance.

Students should want to help the community because it’s where they live and to some people Denton means something.

To so many at UNT, especially those who have come to the university from far away cities, Denton is like their second home. In order to cherish the moments they have with people around them in the community, events bringing everyone together really allow them to make an impact in the city.

“When I look back on my life, I don’t believe you can tell my story without incorporating all the memories I’ve made in Denton,” said converged broadcast media junior Jordan James.

And whether people pick up trash on the side of the highway, help tear down old buildings or spend their afternoon repainting businesses on the Square, James said there is never a wrong way to help the community. And the Big Event was a perfect way to do just that.

“Community service means exactly what the name says — giving back and serving a community,” James said. “Any chance I have, I try my best to do community service. I believe there are a lot of life lessons that can be learned from simply gesture of giving back to your community.”

Featured Image: Emily Beck takes a Talon member’s ID as he participates in a school event. Many students, like Beck, volunteer for school events as well as community events in hopes of giving back. Zoee Acosta