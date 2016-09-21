The Democratic and Republican Parties at UNT

This election has been filled with surprises and loss. Although the end is near, now is the time to squeeze in support behind candidates.

This is the case for both political clubs at UNT. The College Democrats, a club geared toward spreading democratic ideals and helping the community. Meeting every other Tuesday at 7PM at Whooten Hall, the club has 30 active members and everyone is welcome. Their first meeting was headed by Jacob Romee, president of the College Democrats

“Our platform this year is focusing significantly on our local races”, said Romee. “We have candidates like Evan Stone and Connor Flanagan that could win local seats that we desperately need to affect change locally. Evan for example is running for the 393rd district judge.”

Evan Stone, running for Judge of the 393rd District Court in Denton County, is one of the many local representatives that the club is focusing its efforts to ensure that the election body knows about.

All the media surrounding the two candidates leaves little room for members to focus on their own candidates- those at home that will take issues to DC.

Donkey Fest, a fundraiser that aims to update the public on the election as well as raise awareness on the importance of voting, featured Texas Democrat John Cook, candidate for Texas land commissioner, as the speaker.

“Last week, we had Evan come to our meeting and attended the Donkey Fest for Denton County as volunteers”, said Romee.

The main goal for the club is to make the election year more local for all students on campus and to whoever they can reach.

“Local politics can create instant change in our lives as students and citizens of Denton County. We want to change our local politics to reflect the actual electorate of the students who live here, and that comes with being informed, and voting.”

College Democrats has much in store this semester, including getting members more active in the poll process, organizing a viewing of the debates, and most importantly, registering people to vote.

With over 200 new voters, the club aims to increase the count, no matter what party affiliation the students are, as long as more people are active in the political process.

Large amounts of potential voters are forced to sit out and cannot partake in voting due to inadequate information given out or no knowledge of the deadline for registration. By having tables set up every Thursday, the club hopes to decrease the gap.

On top of helping students find their way to voting booths, they are also focusing on “activism in the community”, such as the statue at the Square.

We are in support of Willie Hudspeth on the relocation of this statute and are willing to take action to protest with him. These actions all in turn help Hillary Clinton.