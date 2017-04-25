41 Views

The Dose: Awards ceremony celebrates the best of Thin Line

Travis McCallum | Staff Writer

The 10th Annual Awards Ceremony for the Thin Line Film Festival took place at noon on Sunday, April 23 in both film and photography categories. Thin Line Festival President Joshua Butler opened the ceremony with words of thanks, followed by a celebration of those involved.

The recipients are as follows:

Photography

Winners were selected by an independent jury of professional photographers based off the theme, “Show us your best work.” Thin Line Festival Director of Photography Ed Steele presented the awards.

1st – $1,000 – State and Madison (Chance Kirby)

2nd – $500 – Portraits of Burma (Matt Sims)

3rd – $250 – A Boy and His Dog (Will Milne)

4th – $150 – Humpback Feeding (James Holt)

The Green Line Award in Photography – Supercell (Maegar)

Film

Program Director Stanton Brasher presented the awards in film. Recipients provided some background information on the process of creating their films along with thanks to those involved in the film’s success. Many of the recipients were called via phone and put to the microphone since they could not be physically at the ceremony.

The Student Documentary Award, presented by Atomica Music, was given to the most outstanding documentary film with a connection to Denton County. The prize for this award was a $500 credit with Atomic Music Library, two 2018 VIP passes and unlimited submission to the 2018 festival. WINNER: “Project Freeplay”

The Denton Documentary Award, presented by Atomica Music, was given to the most outstanding documentary film with a connection to Denton County. The winner received a $500 credit with Atomic Music Library, two 2018 VIP passes and unlimited submission to the 2018 festival. WINNER: “The Great Hanging Man”

The Thin Green Line Award in Film, presented by City of Denton Solid Waste and Recycling, was given to the most outstanding documentary film whose subject or topic expands awareness of environmental issues. The prize was a $500 credit with Atomica Music Library, two 2018 VIP passes and unlimited submissions to the 2018 festival. WINNER: “Bill Nye: The Science Guy”

The Best Short Documentary Award, resented by Panavision, was given to the most outstanding short documentary film. The winner received a $5,000 credit with Panavision. WINNER: “The Orange Story”

The Best Feature Documentary Award, presented by Panavision, was given to the most outstanding documentary feature film, “Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation.” The prize was a $10,000 credit with Panavision. WINNER: “Waking the Sleeping Giant”

The Minerva Award in Film, presented by Texas Woman’s University, was given to the film whose subject or topic expands awareness of issues affecting the lives of women. There was a $5,000 cash prize. WINNER: “Astrosamantha: The Space Record Woman”

In addition to the photography and film awards was the presentation of the Minerva Lifetime Award to Thin Line Festival Vice President Kathy Orr, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

Featured Image: Director Johnathan Paul accepts his award for the Best Student/Denton Documentary Short on Sunday, April 23 at the Denton Campus Theatre. Film Program Director Stanton Brasher presented the award. Travis McCallum