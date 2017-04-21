The Dose: Chance the Rapper, Migos among headliners at JMBLYA 2017
Julia Falcon and Haley Yates
Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane and Migos are all coming to Dallas on May 5, headlining and kicking off the fifth annual hip-hop festival JMBLYA.
Lil Uzi Vert, Steve Aoki, 6LACK and more will join the crew at Fair Park, sticking to the festival’s record of hosting up and coming hip-hop and electronic acts. JMBLYA will mark Chance the Rapper’s second time headlining the concert series. Other previous headliners include G-Eazy, RiFF RAFF, A$AP Ferg, Purity Ring and Travis Scott.
JMBLYA will make its way to Circuit of the Americas in Austin on May 6, hosting the same lineup for another day of fun.
The “No Problem,” “Bad and Boujee” and “Lemonade” crooners are sure to steal the shows on both days, taking full advantage of the rich musical culture we have in Texas. The healthy mix of big names and popular acts will guarantee a packed show for both days. Gates open at the Dallas show at 12 p.m. on Friday and will open at 1 p.m. in Austin on Saturday.
Last year, JMBLYA sold out to thousands of attendees. Tickets are still on sale for $99 for General Admission, and can be purchased at jmblya.com. Follow JMBLYA on Twitter for updates and giveaways.
Featured Image: Chance The Rapper performs at Brixton Academy on November 20, 2016 in London, England. Burak Cingi.
