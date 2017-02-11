The Dose: ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ is darker indeed

Girls and their boyfriends, groups of girls and hopeless romantics filled the Cinemark 14 theater Thursday night to watch the second installment in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” series.

Before I get into chopping up this story, I’ll preface this by saying I did not read the books, which may have helped me understand the movie more. But I have been waiting two years since the first movie to watch this sex-centric film like any other fangirl. I was giddy the entire time.

The movie was almost what I expected, albeit a little too melodramatic. While there were a lot less sex scenes than the first, it was still as steamy and BDSM-filled as we all want it to be.

The soundtrack was as phenomenal as the last one, but I might be a little biased since it features the love of my life, Nick Jonas.

The sands of time go by, just like the days in the lives of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). Their tale gets more romantic and quickly evolves into way more than Grey’s sub-and-dom lifestyle. There’s drama, ex-subs, one with a desire to kill, Grey’s PTSD, a proposal and even more serious business.

When Anastasia announces Grey’s ownership of her, it changes the character dynamic completely. What also changed the game was when one of his former sub’s came after Steele, trying to take Grey back.

Towards the end of the movie, there was a random helicopter crash involving Grey and a coworker, which lasted about 10 minutes. During those 10 minutes, they crashed, burned, had a search after them and Grey suddenly appeared at his place where everyone was waiting for him.

Things happened fast in this movie, and if you weren’t paying very close attention, you’ll find yourself asking a lot of questions like I did. Or just getting lost in the steaminess.

Steele is the same Bella Swan-esque, dry humored character that was almost too innocent for this movie. Dakota Johnson’s performance is still cringe worthy, like a freshman who’s got a big crush on the star senior quarterback of the high school football team. Grey is almost too much for her, with his muscles, insane physique and, of course, the whole BDSM factor. But that’s what makes the movie interesting, right?

Clocking in at nearly two hours, the parts everyone came to see didn’t start until halfway through.

During that time, you can visit the new bar at the theater, if you don’t reach your three drink limit. That’s how I made it through this one.

I’m giving this a 4.5 because, although there were a few flaws that bothered me, it was worth the watch with its corny humor, good romance scenes, drama and, hello, the attractive actors.

Regardless if you read the book or not, it’s still an entertaining fantasy-filled flick, perfect for the weekend.

Featured Image: Dakota Johnson on the set of “Fifty Shades of Grey” in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nigel Horsley