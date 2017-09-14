North Texas Daily

The Dose: "IT" is the horror event of a new generation

The Dose: “IT” is the horror event of a new generation

The Dose: “IT” is the horror event of a new generation
September 14
16:21 2017
“You’ll float too.”

IT is hands down one of the best horror films of the decade. Fueled by nightmarish visuals and creative scares, this new adaptation of the behemoth novel by Stephen King will creep under your skin and invade your nightmares late at night for weeks to come.

The 1990 miniseries is a staple in childhood nostalgia that instilled fear into the minds of people everywhere. The 2017 feature film is undoubtedly set to scare this generation and past ones alike.

Director Andy Muschietti crafts his film with such a singular, striking vision it feels as if he’s been making films for years despite the fact that this is only his second feature. Muschietti clearly has an eye for striking imagery because the film is filled with strong, disturbing visuals in just about every scene. He also knows how to make a setting feel real and lived in.

Derry, Maine is the backdrop in the film, and the town holds more secrets than imagined on first glance. Muschietti sets creative little hints into place throughout the town so the viewers can realize just how sinister Derry actually is.

There are a number of other very strong aspects in the film, one of which is how amazing the cinematography is. Every scene is beautiful to look at, and there are a number of them that are sure to stick with you long after the credits have rolled. Another positive is that the screenplay is very well-written. The dialogue between the kids is snappy and realistic, and there is just the right amount of laughs to offset the level of scares. The same story is thankfully retained from the novel and is still as heartfelt and affecting as it was when it was written.

Despite the many scares and the strong direction, what makes the film feel so emotionally affecting is all of the performances coming out of our main child protagonists who make up ‘The Losers Club.” All seven performances from each member of the “club” is fully realized and incredibly well developed. You can’t help but care for these characters and feel for them as each of their psyches are delved into to expose each of their worst fears.

You’ll laugh along with them at their sarcastic banter, feel for them when they’re in the grasp of danger and bond with them knowing that their friendship is how a real one is supposed to look.

But let’s not forget the red-haired antagonist of the movie.

Bill Skarsgard as the titular killer clown Pennywise is easily just as iconic as when Tim Curry played the role in 1990. Skarsgard commands the screen and steals every scene that he is in. He does not just portray the character, but he instead fully becomes the absolutely terrifying clown figure that haunts so many peoples’ dreams.

From the first scene of him to the last, he is a presence that can be felt even when he is not onscreen. Pennywise joins the ranks of other iconic horror villains, like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers, with ease. He is a nasty, ruthless villain, and Skarsgard looks like he had the time of his life becoming him.

And I had the same reaction watching him do it.

IT is altogether a coming of age story, a frightening horror film, a reflection on childhood innocence and a story of how the power of friendship can help band a group of outcasts together. You’ll be looking over your shoulder while walking to your car after watching it, but you’ll also be stuck thinking about how much these characters now mean to you.

IT is the horror event of a new generation, and it’d be very unwise of you to miss out on it.

Spencer Kain

Spencer Kain

