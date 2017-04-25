30 Views

The Dose: Thin Line photo galleries provide a glance at personal style

Travis McCallum | Staff Writer

A white tent pitches up on the Square, shielding photography displays of artists from bad weather. Passersby would glance under the flap for a peculiar look at the talented work. These photos are competing for cash prizes as the best photos in the festival.

Three galleries, the Courthouse on the Lawn, Golden Triangle Mall and the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, showcased photography work for the Thin Line Festival. Submitters of the competitive photography showcase were asked to send one image, or a series of images, to clearly define their style, scope and passion in the 2017 theme, “Show Us Your Best Work.”

This is the third year for the photography portion of Thin Line. Director of Photography Ed Steele was shooting the festival for the Dallas Observer in 2015 when he spoke with President Joshua Butler about adding a photography section.

“One of the rules of a photographer is show us your best work,” Steele said.

The first year there was a single banner on display with a few images at the Golden Triangle. Each year progressively added more artwork.

Some of the artists included in the showcase this year were Ryan F. Feuerhelm of Billy Ryan High School, The Koan School, Daniel Rodrigue of Brookhaven College, Will Milne of Denton ISD’s photography program and freelance photographer Al Key.

In past festivals there have been multiple categories for photographers to submit to.

Steele was blown away by the amount of submissions and talent of individuals this year. He curates all submissions.

In the past, both digital and print were accepted. This is the first year print only was accepted. Cellphone images were also accepted as long as they were good for print. Only a few images were turned away because they couldn’t be printed or didn’t show effort on the part of a photographer or artist, according to Steele.

Each image is printed with KODAK paper and mounted on black foam core. The first festival Steele experimented with mounting cardboard and sprayed each frame with Super 77 adhesive, but he said it was too exhausting of a process.

The prints themselves are paid for by the festival. After the event is over, photographers are offered the opportunity to purchase their art. Otherwise the prints are taken away to the archives of the festival for later use.

In addition to the artwork on the Square and at the mall, the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center showcased artwork from photographers all around the area.

Submissions for “Show Us Your Best Work” were displayed on portable partition walls throughout the space. Some dividers were hung with single art while others series that were all tied with a central message. Accompanying each photo was information on the photographer, along with a story on what the image represented.

In addition to the art display were various workshops held throughout the festival in the central area. Rows of chairs waited patiently before a stage with a large table showing off the work of the talented presenter. A big projector above allowed for multimedia use. Four events filled the space: Drone Regulation and Safety Workshop, Jo Williams – Through An Artist’s Eye, Do’s and Don’ts of Storm Chasing Photography and Photography Copyright Law Workshop.

Featured Image: Thin Line Festivals Young Artist Series adorns the walls inside the Golden Triangle complex. These photographs represent the work of local schools in the North Texas area from Brookhaven College, Denton ISD, Billy Ryan High School, and the Koan School. Travis McCallum