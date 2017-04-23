287 Views

The Dose: “Unlocked” Goes Deep into the World of Gaming

Abby Jones | Staff Writer

The Thin Line Festival’s second evening of documentary screenings included the final installment of “Unlocked: The World of Games, Revealed” at 6 p.m. at the Campus Theatre. “Unlocked” is an eight part series chronicling the process, motives, effects and opinions surrounding video games and the industry.

Gamer turned self-taught indie film maker Jeremy Snead took a crack at writing and directing this documentary series. Thin Line Festival only showed episode eight, which ultimately summarized the preceding seven episodes and explained the pre-production, production and post-production process of making a film.

Over 150 interviews were conducted and over 36,000 miles were traveled in the making of the documentary. The exhaustive efforts of Snead and his crew certainly show, even in the hour-long recap. Eight celebrity hosts were featured in the entire series: Sean Astin, Michael Rooker, Tom Arnold, Matt Walsh, Zelda Williams, Penn Jillette, Alison Haislip and Meghan Camarena. Each celebrity host is featured in the final episode and all of their vibrant personalities and passions for gaming are evident.

Part eight of “Unlocked” begins with a moment Snead had been dreaming of for years—an interview with actor, author and producer William Shatner. Shatner recalls playing his first video game, “Pong”, in the 1970s. He couldn’t have imagined an activity so delightful, yet simple, being blown to the extravagant proportion that it has reached today.

“It’s incredible how people can take this technological thing and turn it into art,” Shatner said in the film.

Throughout the documentary, Snead takes us on a brief journey through the processes of searching for celebrity hosts, scheduling interviews, finding filming locations, editing and more. With bits of bloopers and talking heads with crew members, we are allowed a more personal perspective at the making of the film that keeps gamers and non-gamers alike hooked.

The audience is also shows clips of numerous interviews that took place with notable names in the gaming world, such as COO of Electronic Arts Peter Moore, co-founder of Atari Nolan Bushnell and filmmakers and comedians Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Topics discussed include the evolution and future of gaming, debunking gaming stereotypes and interviewees recalling their first video game experience.

Near the end of the film, Snead shows an on-site interview with professional skater Tony Hawk. Hawk, who made his video game debut in “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” in 1999. Since then, Hawk has made a substantial impact in the sports gaming world, and mentioned how he has loved being able to incorporate his driving passion for skateboarding into multiple facets of his career.

“I’ve heard of people still pull out their N64s and PS1s to play [‘Pro Skater’],” Hawk said in the film.

Even for those who have never touched a controller, the eighth and final episode “Unlocked: The World of Games, Revealed” provided an exciting look at what goes on behind the screen and how the industry has grown and will continue to expand for years to come.

“You get to be transported into this imaginary world,” celebrity host Meghan Camarena said in the film. “That’s a beautiful thing.”

