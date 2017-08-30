North Texas Daily

Many people have seen local comedian Nick Fields perform around Denton at venues such as Killer’s Tacos, Backyard on Bell, The Bearded Monk and Midway Craft House. However, few people have seen the rare performance of him walking the Denton streets at night preparing for his sets.

“I walk for a long long time, in the middle of the night,” Fields said. “That’s how I’ve written most of my material.”

Fields said every single one of his jokes that he uses for sets now are the product of two to three hour long walks in the early hours of the morning.

He does not think silently.

He yells ideas to himself over and over, preparing new material.

“Just a big black guy talking to himself,” Fields said, laughing. “I’ve never been stopped by the cops, which is a good one on them. I’ve had a lot of people cross the street and I’m like ‘good call, that’s a solid call.’”

When Fields isn’t doing standup or roaming the streets, he is a media arts senior at UNT. He’s hosted and written for several North Texas Television shows, such as Late Night North Texas and Radical Report.

His comedy career, however, began long before he arrived at UNT.

“The first time I really did stand up was in the fourth grade,” Fields said. “I had a bright green suit jacket and I told clean Christian jokes in this clean Christian talent show and it killed. That’s where it all started.”

Field’s brother Levi Fields has never stopped laughing around his brother.

“Growing up, Nick had always been the comedian,” Levi said. “He has a way of making any scenario a hilarious joke, making the worst of the worst seem laughable.”

Fields performed intermittently for years, but he decided to become serious about his dream around two years ago when he signed up for a set at the White House, which is now Killer’s Tacos.

He continued to perform on a weekly basis and began to develop a routine.

“My sets are usually about 80 percent rehearsed and 20 percent improvised if I just want to get in and out,” Fields said. “Like if this morning someone farted in my mouth and traffic was bad and it’s a bad day, you know. But when I really feel it, like I really feel like slam dunking it, I will do 100 percent improv. I’ll just go for it and those are the sets that I love the most.”

Fields describes himself as a very political person, a description that becomes apparent in the work that he’s done for shows such as Radical Report, but he doesn’t like to do political standup.

“I don’t like to do politics in my comedy because it’s no fun for me,” Fields said. “I pick things that I think are fun. I do stuff about cell phones and sexting because it’s about my life, you know. I think that’s pretty millennial. I mean that’s all life is, cell phones and sexting.”

Much like his jokes, Field’s lifestyle is all fun to the people he surrounds himself with.

“Everything from Nick’s resiliently positive attitude to his silly, bright wardrobe is a reminder to have fun,” said Monna, a local standup comedian who often performs with Fields. “I think that ultimately, as comedians, we want our audience to have fun. He takes a lot of the pressure away from performing.”

While Fields is known for his positive and low-pressure attitude, he still gets nervous performing, but not in the stereotypical fashion.

“I get nervous, but I get more nervous when I get off stage,” Fields said. “If I have a good set I have to leave the venue for a couple of minutes to cool down. I’d love to get off and slap five with everybody, but I basically get off and make a beeline for the exit and calm down for a little bit. It’s so weird, I would rather someone roast my whole being than someone to give me a hardcore compliment.”

While Fields may dislike the praise he receives from shows, he loves a different kind of attention that many comedians would hate.

“I don’t know if I want this to get out but I adore hecklers, I love it so much,” Fields said. “I like doing improv when I’m up there, so whenever someone heckles, that’s like an opportunity. I’m not mean to them, that’s my big rule. I will not be mean to them. I will make you my friend or make you embarrassed, but I will not be mean to you.”

Fields can be seen (and heckled) in an upcoming live show featuring all black performers at the Dallas Comedy House in December and at local shows around the Denton area.

“I don’t really get heckled and I had a friend who told me, ‘Yeah, when you’re heckled your face lights up,’” Fields said. “I just love that kind of stuff. Do it, but don’t really do it — please don’t hurt my friends.”

Featured Image: Senior media arts major Nick Field discusses stand up comedy on the square. Fields has been doing improv comedy for two years professionally. Kelsey Shoemaker