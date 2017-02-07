The nook is a myth debunked

A young man with dark-tinted shades turns to a young woman with dark red lipstick and jet black hair as he lights her cigarette. The two engage in loud conversation with another young man, also smoking. Out of nowhere, another girl crash-lands into the corner from off her skateboard.

They all cheer, laugh and welcome her into the nook with a high-five. The smell of urine combined with cigarette smoke takes over the air, and the tree that grows from within casts a shadow over the group of friends.

Tucked away from Fry Street and directly across from campus lies ‘the nook,’ a corner where individuals of all walks of life can share a smoke or join in a conversation about anything they’d like.

“The proper name for [the corner] is the nook” said history junior Andrew Villarreal. “Some people call it the vortex, the aids-hole, bum-hole. I have heard it called the Communist Corner, but it’s really messed up, because half of us aren’t even communists.”

However, if you ask anyone what the hole-in-the-wall spot between Aura Coffee and Voertman’s Bookstore is really about, you’ll probably get a handful of responses.

There is a mystery behind the nook that nobody seems to be able to explain. Perhaps it is the artwork on the walls that express ‘anti-establishment’ attitudes and crude humor. Or it could be the nook’s proximity to the dim-lit, Aura coffee shop and its urban-hipster patrons.

A deeper meaning

But what exactly is the nook? Is it an underground hangout spot for the mostly politically charged left? Is it a stop for travelers and wanderers who don’t have a place of their own to call home? Or is it a place for local artists and musicians to thrive and express themselves?

The nook is a collection of misfits. Some are considered political refugees, as physics junior Brock Beauclair explains.

“We want to be taken seriously,” Beauclair said, dressed in a nice button-down shirt.

As he describes him and his tight-knit group of friend’s personal political beliefs, he references back to books he’s read and people he has spoken to.

He notes that it is uncommon [at UNT] for someone to openly call themselves as a communist. Brock prefers to identify himself with the term “Leftist”.

“Leftists are people who want the workers to control the means of production, and differ on the preferred methods of that happening, [essentially] the end of bringing equality to the working class and marginalized people,” said Brock.

There is also a large online social media presence of vocal left-leaning advocates, also known as “Left-Twitter.” Many are familiar with internet memes, but most do not recognize the importance.

“Meme-culture started out as funny memes about far leftism ideals, [but] people started turning these memes into [real] advocates of participation” said Brock.

He notes that these internet chat rooms and online forums started to gain popularity during the 2016 primaries. Though Brock and his friends share most political ideals, he says that he too finds himself in philosophical discussions which usually end in differing opinions.

Unique friendships

Villarreal identifies himself as a libertarian and notes that most of the regulars of the nook have vastly different political views; hence the openly loud disagreement to the rumored name ‘The Communist Corner.’

He has been coming back to the nook every week day for nearly two years since he discovered it.

“I saw the nook, and I was like man, look at all those nerds, I’m never going to be like those people, smoking cigarettes in the ally” said Villarreal.

He explains how he used to walk past it every day, and never considered stepping a foot inside. Until one day, when he recalls thinking to himself “Hey, these people are alright,” he decided to see what it was all about.

Villarreal is often called the “smooth-one,” a name coined by friends of the nook who recognize his sly, flirtatious and witty personality.

“It was also because I saw a cute girl,” Villarreal said, remembering the first time he experienced the nook. “I was like, ‘yeah I’ll go talk to her.’ [But] the real reason why we all hang out here is because it is the nicest place to smoke off campus. We’re all liberal arts majors and this is right across from the language and art buildings.”

Villarreal believes that the nook has strengthened some of his then distant relationships with now close friends, particularly his friendship with Beauclair. The two have different political views, but still manage to be good friends.

“I taught him how to shoot a gun for the first time [at a local shooting range]” said Villarreal.

Media arts junior Ariel Strother, said that no matter how much the individuals feud over politics, they all have each other’s backs and keep one another safe.

“We all agree to disagree,” Strother said.

Strother explains that at the end of the day, the nook is a safe space and it is much more than just a ‘smokers corner.’ She says that it is home to stragglers, travelers and a place for homeless to seek inspiration.

“There was a homeless couple who used to come by, [and] the husband was a veteran,” German student Stephani Arthur said. “I bought them lunch from Subway and some toiletries like toothpaste, dry shampoo.”

Strother also said the artwork that makes up the nook is one way to bring people together. The artwork and graffiti inside the nook often change, but are always impressive and insanely creative.

“It’s a conversation piece,” Strother said.

Brock states that he and his friends weren’t the first ones to discover the nook, and they won’t be the last. The nook has been there since the 1920s and has seen many different faces over the years.

People come and go as often as the graffiti changes.

“People like to ascribe this weird, mysticism to [the nook] when really it’s just a place for people to smoke off campus,” Beauclair said. “It’s not some sort of club. Everyone wants to make friends, and you can’t smoke on campus, so why not hangout here?”

Featured Image: A small nook in the wall between Voertman’s and the newly named Aura Coffee on Hickory street has been the hangout of choice for coffee drinkers and smokers alike. Ariel Strother, left, and Andrew Villareal, right, hang out in the nook. Jake King