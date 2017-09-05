North Texas Daily

After years of waiting and speculation, Star Wars fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief because the iconic Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi will finally be getting his own standalone film.

After the standalone Han Solo movie is released in May of 2018, Kenobi will be the next Star Wars character storming into theaters solo, hoping to win over fans’ high expectations. It has been speculated for years whether or not this film will finally come into fruition, and now that it finally has, fans are going crazy.

As a huge Star Wars fan myself, I am extremely excited for this film. If there is any character in the huge Star Wars universe who deserves their own movie, it is the legendary Kenobi.

Kenobi is the Jedi master portrayed by Ewan McGregor who mentors Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. In the original trilogy, he is portrayed by Alec Guinness and is the mentor to Luke Skywalker before being struck down by Darth Vader on the Death Star.

Fans loved McGregor’s portrayal so much they have petitioned to bring back Ewan McGregor to portray Obi-Wan again in his standalone movie. It would truly be great to see McGregor back in this role because he was easily one of the best parts of the prequel trilogy.

The prequels all lacked likable characters. Younger Anakin was whiny, and Princess Padme was dwindled down to a damsel in distress. But Kenobi was the guiding light for all – as he has been throughout the Star Wars series.

Philosophy freshman Alec Mayor is a huge fan of Star Wars and is very excited to see what they are going to do with Obi-Wan in his own movie.

“I am even more excited for an Obi-Wan movie than I am for the Han Solo movie,” Mayor said. “I think Obi-Wan is one of the best characters in all of Star Wars and they could do so many awesome things with his character in his own movie. And if Ewan McGregor is back, I wouldn’t miss it for anything.”

An ideal Kenobi movie is for it to focus on the time in his life during the prequel trilogy. Having McGregor reprise his role would add that extra layer of depth to the already complex character. If the filmmakers were to explore more events that took place during the prequel trilogy regarding Kenobi, it has the potential to easily become one of the best Star Wars films.

Kenobi has such a rich backstory, the possibilities are truly endless with what the filmmakers could do to the character. It would be interesting to explore his relationship even further with Anakin Skywalker in this movie. Doing this would add even more character development between the two young Jedi and it would delve in even deeper into their beginning mentorship, then their complicated end.

English sophomore Xaviera Hernandez has an idea of what the ideal Kenobi film would look like for her.

“I want it to be set during a distinct time in his life,” Hernandez said. “Seeing a younger Obi-Wan would be cool and I’m just really excited for all the potential story lines and plots, or even all the explanations that could be revealed about one of my favorite characters.”

Even though there isn’t a release date for the film yet, Star Wars fans are already gearing up for what is sure to be one of the most exciting motion picture events that they’ll be able to see tie into one of the greatest franchises of all time.