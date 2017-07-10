North Texas Daily

If you were to pick up a copy of the “Tactical Weapons“ magazine this month, you would find the image of a man in police gear holding two massive guns. This is the Mossberg 590 Shockwave – a gun with a 14-inch barrel and a pistol grip – and I was surprised to find out these guns were recently legalized in Texas. Anyone from age 18 and up will soon be able to buy them over the counter without the months of wait time and tax stamps you would encounter purchasing a normal shotgun.

I should make it clear that I’m no gun aficionado. I can’t rattle off comparison models of the Shockwave, or give an in-depth analysis as to how it’s unsurprising this gun is legal. Many Americans are probably in the same boat as I am though, and are continuously surprised that practically any gun is still legal in the U.S.

While less households own guns than they did two years ago, according to NPR, and more background checks are being implemented, the nation still has the “most firearms per capita in the world.” According to CBS News, you are 10 times more likely to get shot in America than most developed countries, and our gun-related suicide rates are 8 times higher than those of other countries.

This past week at a gender reveal party for a couple’s baby, eight people were injured and a mother was murdered by two gunmen, according to United Press International. The mother throwing the party lost her baby.

So when instances like this occur, how do guns like the Mossberg 590 Shockwave get to be legal? Companies find loopholes, and Texas governors continue supporting as many pro-gun bills as they can. Last month, the Texas legislature proceeded to pass seven different pro-gun bills and block five anti-gun bills, according to the Institute for Legislative Action.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed two of these into law: one lowering the cost to obtain a License to Carry, and the other being Texas House Bill 1819. This bill removes silencers “from National Firearms Act requirements,” and is what made the 590 Shockwave legal.

When manufacturing the 590 Shockwave, Mossberg sent a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to ask how their gun could be qualified. According to U.S. law, a “shotgun” is roughly defined as a gun meant to be fired from the shoulder with shotgun shells. Since the 590 Shockwave is meant to be fired from the hip, the Bureau sent Mossberg a letter back stating yes, the 590 Shockwave is a “firearm” according to the Gun Control Act, but not by the National Firearms Act.

When we go back to HB 1819, section 46.05 states any gun that is “otherwise not subject to that registration requirement” by the NFA is protected under the bill. Therefore, the Mossberg 590 Shockwave is protected and will be available to purchase at your local gun store on September 1.

Now Tim Stetzer, the author of the “Tactical Weapons” article, explains the 590 Shockwave is a close-range gun. He states it is “for up-close-and-personal use in your house or around your vehicle.” He repeats this sentiment again in the conclusion, saying although the gun will probably sell a lot for its novelty, we shouldn’t “dismiss the utility of a short, easily maneuverable shotgun for use inside the home or workplace, or in and around vehicles.”

Excuse me? Where exactly is this guy working? Where does he expect people to work and utilize a close-range firearm? The 590 Shockwave is definitely not the type of gun for hunting, so the question remains for those who don’t buy guns: what exactly are they supposed to be used for, and how is that more important than the lives being lost?

The Mossberg 590 Shockwave is only the first of its kind, and if Texas governors get their way, you won’t even have to own an LTC in the first place, as insinuated by Texas House Bill 1911. New guns are endlessly manufactured and legislatures continue supporting them. This is our America: land of the free, home of the gun.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins