The rise and fall of nuclear North Korea

In two years, North Korea could have intercontinental nuclear missiles capable of reaching the United States. Instead of another Cold War between two superpowers for military supremacy and control, North Korea has no real reason to attack the U.S.

What could the U.S. have done to anger North Korea so much? Have the sanctions that prevent Kim Jung Un from getting the newest Louis Vuitton bag angered him to the point that he is ready to bomb us?

Any possible grievances that can be brought up against the U.S. are all the direct result of North Korea’s actions. Is Kim is mad that economics sanctions are suffocating their economy and starving his people? Then he should stop developing nuclear weapons.

Keep in mind that the Korean War was a direct result of North Korean aggression towards South Korea. In this way, a sort of paradox is formed. North Korea plans to launch nuclear missiles at the U.S. due to its hard economic sanctions, which stems from the development of North Korea’s nuclear program. The transgressions that are brought against North Korea are by its own hands, and results from its own actions.

In a sense, North Korea is creating its own reason to attack the U.S., which makes sense when you think of who’s in charge. At least during the Cold War, Soviet leaders like Khrushchev and Stalin were able to be reasoned with. However, Kim Jong Un has been brought up his whole life to think he was a literal god. Trying to talk sense into someone who is worshiped by millions of people is not an easy task, especially under a Donald Trump presidency.

Although North Korea’s missile tests are becoming more and more successful, there have also been more and more repercussions. In February, North Korea’s greatest ally, China, decided to ban all coal imports from North Korea until the end of the year. This is a huge hit to the North Korean economy, as coal exports count for almost half of their total yearly exports. China has finally realized that if North Korea gains nuclear capability with such an unpredictable crackpot at its helm, there is no telling where that missile might be aimed.

By cutting most of North Korea’s funding, China, the United Nations and the rest of the world hope that the North Korean nuclear program will die out. While North Korean economist Ri Gi Song suggests that the ban would not affect them very much, plenty of outside institutions indicate that the ban would achieve its desired effects.

The UN estimates that the ban will cost North Korea an annual estimate of $800 million, and has also cracked down on the illegal arms smuggling that raises money for the regime of Kim Jong Un.

During the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the growing threat of North Korea’s nuclear programs was discussed. Both the Chinese and U.S. parties agreed to strictly enforce UN sanctions against North Korea. Chinese officials have been increasingly upset with North Korea’s global actions and the resulting insecurity that they have caused in Northeast Asia.

Featured Image: A North Korean police automobile in a suburb of Pyongyang. Mike Connolly.