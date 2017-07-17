North Texas Daily

The United States aren’t capitalist, they’re crony capitalist

Back To Homepage

The United States aren’t capitalist, they’re crony capitalist

The United States aren’t capitalist, they’re crony capitalist
July 17
21:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Garron Weeks | Staff Writer

In America, business runs almost every part of society and its economy is a mix of capitalism and socialism. They’re ran in a laissez-faire approach, meaning “that government should intervene as little as possible in the direction of economic affairs.” But whenever the government does get involved, it uses its monopoly of power to favor certain corporations or individuals. This is not capitalism, but crony-capitalism.

Capitalism is “an economic system in which investment in and ownership of the means of production, distribution and exchange of wealth is made and maintained chiefly by private individuals or corporations” without state-owned or influenced business. The Heritage Foundation defined crony-capitalism as enjoying “monopoly power [to] dictate pricing and conditions of service, often becoming extravagantly rich in the process, while denying millions of their countrymen that very same access.” Corporations create monopolies through lobbying and influencing politicians and the government.

This government intervention in businesses penalizes the owners and stockholders of businesses through tariffs, taxes, and regulations. Some regulations are important, but when they are influenced through lobbying, they rid the market of its natural order and corrupt the system. Since the year 2000, the finance sector of big banks lobbied a total of $2.84 billion directly into the United States political system, $961 million in donations to candidates and political parties and $1.88 billion in publicly disclosed lobbying expenditures to influence Congress and the executive branch. Money controls everything and there is a lot of influence going on in Washington D.C.

One of the biggest disadvantages to the lower class is the public education they are given. The government runs the schools and divides them with borders to leave those less fortunate to be grouped together. These schools do not provide the stability of education or an ability to choose the schooling best fit for the kids.

This leads to unskilled adults entering the workforce. These unskilled workers then face a workforce controlled by a minimum wage which makes everything cost more and makes it harder for people to get even low skill jobs.

After landing a low skill job, the worker then must to rely on welfare. This welfare sets a bar that inclines the person to not leave the welfare mark and to stay in their lower income class. Welfare does help people who need it, but a person may abuse the welfare system and are not inclined to leave the welfare state once receiving the benefits from it. These are all as a result of government involvement.

John Stossel said: “Most services improve. They get faster, better, cheaper. But not government monopolies. Government schools are rigid, boring, expensive and more segregated than private schools.” Our public education rank continues to drop among others in the world.

Milton Friedman, who won a Nobel Prize in Economic Science, once said, “Free enterprise prevents anybody from having too much power.”

With capitalism, the market will work out the most cost-effective and finest solution for the people’s needs and wants. With socialism and crony-capitalism, special interests will influence to have their businesses and products dominate the market. The people’s voice is not heard in socialism and crony-capitalism. The voices heard are from politicians, lobbyists and executives.

To overcome this damage of crony-capitalism so deeply rooted in our system, one must speak out against representatives who support lobbying. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the four wealthiest counties are located near Washington D.C., making our nation’s capital to perfect place to begin reform.

Featured Illustration: Dusk at our nation’s capital. Wikimedia Commons.

Tags
businesscapitalismeconomygovernmentLaissez-fairesocialism
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Mitchell

Preston Mitchell

A fan of pop culture, Preston loves everything from political think pieces to action blockbusters. He is also the Opinion Editor of the NT Daily and an Integrative Studies senior at UNT.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
COLUMN: "Where exactly is this guy working? Where does he expect people to work and utilize a close-range firearm?"… https://t.co/FVitQnUNBX

- 5 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Far from a slow news week. Our newest issue will be on newsstands tomorrow! https://t.co/U9JJcH4iXU

- 5 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Upper Park Café is bringing a little bit of California to north Texas. https://t.co/fzDH9WF2c9 https://t.co/uL4Rwdy0Zy

- 7 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @kayla_hensonn: hey #UNT transfers, what got you most involved and informed about UNT??? shoot me a DM w/ your best tips & tricks for tr…

- 7 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The impacts of long-term construction projects are raising concerns for Denton residents and businesses.… https://t.co/RwI4JlJF3s

- 7 days ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

4 hours ago
The United States aren’t capitalist, they’re crony capitalist – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
3 days ago
UNT comic book collection highlighted in summer exhibition – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.